Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold futures gain on spot demandPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:56 IST
Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 352 to Rs 48,028 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded higher by Rs 352, or 0.74 per cent, at Rs 48,028 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,936 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Gold prices traded 0.82 per cent higher at USD 1,853.10 per ounce in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
