Left Menu

Gold futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:56 IST
Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 352 to Rs 48,028 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded higher by Rs 352, or 0.74 per cent, at Rs 48,028 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,936 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.82 per cent higher at USD 1,853.10 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope appoints new Hong Kong bishop after long delay

Pope Francis named on Monday Stephen Chow as the new bishop of Hong Kong, a long-delayed appointment that comes amid Sino-Vatican frictions and growing Western concern over human rights in the global financial hub.Chow, 61, head of Hong Kon...

Sensex rallies 848.18 points to settle at 49,580.73; Nifty soars 245.35 points to 14,923.15.

Sensex rallies 848.18 points to settle at 49,580.73 Nifty soars 245.35 points to 14,923.15....

Narada scam: TMC supporters pelt stones on security forces in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress TMC supporters on Monday pelted stones on security forces outside the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI office in Kolkata while protesting against the arrest of its leaders. A huge crowd of TMC supporters flocked outsid...

SC orders medical examination of rebel YSRC MP at Army hospital in Telangana in sedition case

to ensure compliance of the order.During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the YSR Congress MP, said that he was seeking two things -- ad-interim bail and his medical examination by a neutral hospital. Rohatgi said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021