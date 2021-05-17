Left Menu

Today's the day: British holidaymakers return to Portugal as travel ban ends

Twenty-two flights from Britain are due to land in Portugal on Monday, with most heading to the southern Algarve region, famous for its beaches and golf courses but nearly deserted as the pandemic kept tourists away. "The sunshine is the reason we're back.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:03 IST
Today's the day: British holidaymakers return to Portugal as travel ban ends
Representatove image Image Credit: ANI

Sun-hungry British visitors descended on Portuguese beaches once again on Monday as a four-month-long ban on travel between the two countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic ended, in a much-needed boost for the struggling tourism sector. Twenty-two flights from Britain are due to land in Portugal on Monday, with most heading to the southern Algarve region, famous for its beaches and golf courses but nearly deserted as the pandemic kept tourists away.

"The sunshine is the reason we're back. The sunshine ... Just a nice walk on the beach," said British tourist Mandy as she walked onto the sun-lit pavement outside the Faro airport building. Algarve tourism workers stood at the door of the airport handing out kits containing hand sanitizer and two masks.

"It feels amazing. Happy, everyone's happy. We were on the first flight out of the UK," said Kim, 27, who arrived from Manchester to stay in the Algarve for a couple of weeks. At Lisbon airport, shop workers were delighted to see tourists once again.

"We were massively affected by the pandemic. Everything shut and now it's opening slowly. It was so sad to see the arrivals' gate empty. But today it's better. It's a breath of fresh air," said Maria Joao, 55, whose tiny shop by the arrivals gate sells snacks and beverages. Visitors from Britain must present evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken 72 hours before boarding their flights to Portugal and there is no need to quarantine for COVID-19 when returning home.

Data from flight website Skyscanner showed a 616% week-on-week rise in bookings to Portugal in the week of Britain's green list announcement. Back at home, most British people will be free once again to hug, albeit cautiously, drink a pint in their pub, sit down to an indoor meal or visit the cinema after the ending of a series of lockdowns that imposed the strictest ever restrictions in peacetime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope appoints new Hong Kong bishop after long delay

Pope Francis named on Monday Stephen Chow as the new bishop of Hong Kong, a long-delayed appointment that comes amid Sino-Vatican frictions and growing Western concern over human rights in the global financial hub.Chow, 61, head of Hong Kon...

Sensex rallies 848.18 points to settle at 49,580.73; Nifty soars 245.35 points to 14,923.15.

Sensex rallies 848.18 points to settle at 49,580.73 Nifty soars 245.35 points to 14,923.15....

Narada scam: TMC supporters pelt stones on security forces in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress TMC supporters on Monday pelted stones on security forces outside the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI office in Kolkata while protesting against the arrest of its leaders. A huge crowd of TMC supporters flocked outsid...

SC orders medical examination of rebel YSRC MP at Army hospital in Telangana in sedition case

to ensure compliance of the order.During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the YSR Congress MP, said that he was seeking two things -- ad-interim bail and his medical examination by a neutral hospital. Rohatgi said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021