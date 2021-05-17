Dubai eases COVID-19 restrictions, allows full hotel capacity
Dubai on Monday eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing hotels in the regional tourism hub to operate at full capacity and permitting concerts and sports events where all attendees and participants have been vaccinated. The United Arab Emirates ranks highly globally for COVID-19 testing and vaccination rates. Social distancing and compulsory face masks will continue, Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said.Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:11 IST
Dubai on Monday eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing hotels in the regional tourism hub to operate at full capacity and permitting concerts and sports events where all attendees and participants have been vaccinated. The United Arab Emirates ranks highly globally for COVID-19 testing and vaccination rates.
Social distancing and compulsory face masks will continue, Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said. Capacities for restaurants and entertainment venues also increased. Dubai has pushed to keep its economy, which relies on international trade and business, open through the pandemic after an initial lockdown. The emirate is due to host the Expo 2020 world fair from October, hoping to attract millions of overseas visitors.
The UAE has in recent weeks banned entry from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka to guard against the spread of the highly contagious Indian variant. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Giles Elgood)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- Nepal
- India
- Bangladesh
- Dubai
- Lisa Barrington
- Pakistan
- Indian
- United Arab Emirates
ALSO READ
Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman named in Bangladesh's preliminary ODI squad
Budget carrier flydubai posts $194M loss due to pandemic
Bangladesh lose five wickets as Sri Lanka sniff victory in second Test
26 killed as boat capsizes after collision with sand laden vessel in Bangladesh: Officials
At least 26 die as speed boat overturns in Bangladesh river