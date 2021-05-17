Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Water-logging, tree fall affect CR services

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Suburban train services between CSMT and Wadala on Central Railway's Harbour line were suspended on Monday from 1:20 pm due to water-logging on the tracks near Masjid station in the wake of cyclone Tauktae heading towards the coast of Gujarat, an official said.

CR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Shivaji Sutar said water-logging was observed on the Up (going towards CSMT) and Down (going towards Panvel) tracks at Masjid station after which services were suspended on the corridor from 1:20 pm.

He tweeted that trains on CR's suburban mainline, trans-harbor, BSU (Uran), and Wadala-Panvel routes were operational.

A tree-fall was also reported on the overhead wire at Dombivali on the CSMT-Kalyan section in the afternoon though no train was passing through at the time, officials said.

Earlier in the day, a tree fell on the overhead wire between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli stations, while services on the Harbour line were affected for a while after a vinyl banner fell on the overhead wire due to gusty winds, they added.

While close to eight million people use the suburban system of Central and Western Railways in Mumbai and its metropolitan region daily, the services currently are available only to those mandated by the Maharashtra government amid 'break the chain' restrictions in place for the COVID-19 outbreak.

