Rlys reaches milestone of carrying 10k tonnes of O2 on Monday morning: Rly Board Chairman

The railways have reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said. The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states. We reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning on Oxygen Express...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@PiyushGoyal)

The railways have reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.

The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.

''We reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning on Oxygen Express... Oxygen Express delivered oxygen to 13 states,'' Sharma said.

The railways also said that on the day Cyclone Tauktae is expected to hit Gujarat, the railways carried more than 150 tonnes of oxygen which is more than the average of 134 tonnes being logged since 20 days. The Western Railway carried 137 tonnes of the life-saving gas on Sunday and 151 tonnes on Monday from Gujarat to various parts of the country, it said.

The WR started carrying oxygen tankers on April 25 and it is carrying an average of 134 tonnes of oxygen daily.

