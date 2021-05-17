Left Menu

No NEFT service for 14 hours on May 23: RBI

The National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) service will not be available for 14 hours on May 23, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:54 IST
The service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

The National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) service will not be available for 14 hours on May 23, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday. "A technical upgrade targeted to enhance the performance and resilience is scheduled after the close of business of May 22. Accordingly, NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday May 23," said RBI in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) services will continue to be operational as usual during this period. A similar technical upgrade for RTGS was completed on April 18. The central bank has asked member banks to inform their customers to plan their payment operations accordingly. Also, NEFT members will continue to receive event updates through NEFT system broadcasts.

The RBI recently proposed to expand RTGS and NEFT facilities to non-bank payment system firms in a phased manner. The objective of the move is to encourage participation of non-banks across payment systems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

