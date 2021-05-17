Planon wins Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Technology Innovation Leadership Award in India

Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluated Technology Leverage and Business Impact as the two key factors for assigning this award NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During its Best Practices Awards banquet, business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan announced that it has appointed Planon as the winner of the 2020 Indian Facility Management Software Technology Innovation Leadership Award.

In its extensive report, Frost & Sullivan states that ''Planon has achieved a top market position in the country's Facility Management (FM) software area for provision of innovative products, adoption of new technology, and forging of strategic partnerships. In a time of digital transformation and increasing concern towards facility services, Planon has a strong focus on the future, delivering more customised products to serve various sectors than any of its industry peers are able to match.'' In an industry where companies with large and diverse real estate portfolios are struggling to optimise their site monitoring and workplace efficiency, FM software is an excellent enabler of building operations management. The Frost & Sullivan report describes a growing demand for tools that support excellence in service delivery, energy savings, and smart workplace concepts. The full report can be downloaded here.

The report highlights Planon's commitment to innovation and its open platform capabilities to operate as a 'single pane of glass,' through which all building, assets, workplaces, and service-related data are viewed. Frost & Sullivan finds that, ''the Planon solutions demonstrate the company's innovation leadership considering optimisation in workplace, customised solutions, and regular updates including customer feedback. The integrated software is the best-in-class solution available in the market.'' ''This Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan confirms that Planon is on track to reach our ambitious goals to accelerate our future growth,'' says Pierre Guelen, founder and CEO of Planon. ''Our position as a global market leader in providing rich functionality combined with cloud-based open platform capabilities has also been reinforced by the IDC MarketScape for IWMS* where Planon was evaluated for its future strategy and how well it aligns with its customers' requirements for the coming years.'' *IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Integrated Workplace Management System 2020–2021 Vendor Assessment, Doc # US46261420, December 2020 About Frost & Sullivan Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents. To join Frost & Sullivan's Growth Partnership, please visit http://www.frost.com.

About Planon Planon is the leading global provider of real estate and facility management software that enables building and service digitalisation by integrating the diverse landscape of smart building technology, business solutions, and data into one source of truth and then turning that into value for building owners, building users, and service providers. With over 35 years of experience, Planon has a proven track record of delivering innovative software and proven best practices and professional services for both multinational organisations and local businesses. planonsoftware.com PWR PWR

