Left Menu

France, Germany and Spain strike deal over joint combat jet

France, Germany, and Spain said on Monday they had reached a deal over the next steps of the development of a new fighter jet, Europe's largest defense project at an estimated cost of more than 100 billion euros ($121.4 billion).

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:30 IST
France, Germany and Spain strike deal over joint combat jet
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

France, Germany and Spain said on Monday they had reached a deal over the next steps of the development of a new fighter jet, Europe's largest defence project at an estimated cost of more than 100 billion euros ($121.4 billion). France in particular has billed the combat jet project -- which includes a next-generation manned and unmanned aircraft -- as crucial for Europe to strengthen its defence autonomy and face competition from China, Russia and the United States.

The next development phase for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) is expected to cost 3.5 billion euros ($4.25 billion), to be shared equally by the three countries. "France, Germany and Spain are building one of the most important tools for their sovereignty and that of Europe in the 21st century," French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly tweeted.

France's Dassault Aviation, Airbus and Indra - the latter two representing Germany and Spain respectively - are involved in the scheme to start replacing French Rafale and German and Spanish Eurofighters from 2040. The sum will cover the finalisation of the designs of both the combat jet and drone by 2024 and the building of demonstrators for both the French defence ministry source said. ($1 = 0.8232 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Sudan's external debt burden

Sudan is seeking relief on more than 50 billion in external debt, with multilateral and bilateral creditors meeting in Paris in an effort to push the process forward. Debt relief is a crucial step for Sudan, which sits in a volatile region ...

Malaysia reports new daily record 45 COVID-19 deaths

Malaysia on Monday reported 45 new COVID-19 deaths, its highest daily fatality number so far.The health ministry also recorded 4,446 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections to 474,556 with 1,947 deaths. Malaysia has re...

Century Real Estate raises Rs 175 cr from PAG for luxury housing project

Bengaluru-based Century Real Estate has raised Rs 175 crore from investment firm PAG for the development of a luxury housing project. Century Real Estate a leading developer and one of the largest landowners in South India, said it has got...

PM speaks to Goa CM on damage caused by cyclone Tauktae

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over phone on Monday to enquire about damage caused in the state by cyclone Tauktae, an official said.Two persons had died on Sunday in separate incidents caused due to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021