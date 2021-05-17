Essar Ports takes precautionary steps for cyclonic conditions

Essar Ports on Monday said it has moved all its floating crafts to the inner anchorage and has lashed all the equipment at jetty and shore for cyclonic conditions as part of its preparedness as the cyclonic storm intensifies. Besides, operations and movement of manpower have been suspended, and will only resume once the conditions improve, to ensure the safety of the workplace, Essar Ports said in a statement. The severe cyclonic storm Tauktae over the Arabian Sea intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and expected to reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening, as per officials.

"As the cyclonic storm intensifies, we are prepared with all the necessary precautions to tackle any eventuality that may hit the coast. We are working in close coordination with the local administration," the private port operator said.

As a measure of precaution, "we have moved all our floating crafts to inner anchorage. All the equipment at Jetty and Shore are lashed for cyclonic conditions," it said.

Citing safety, be it of manpower or equipment, as paramount, Essar said to ensure workplace safety, operations and movement of manpower has been suspended and will only resume once the conditions improve.

"Additionally, our emergency response team is in place to handle the adverse situations during or post-cyclone to act on, if needed, it said, adding, "we have stepped up and are doing everything possible in the best interest of the situation."

