Rajeev Khushu is new chairman of IESA board

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:31 IST
India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) on Monday announced Rajeev Khushu, Director (Corporate Affairs and Govt Relations), Texas Instruments,as chairperson of the Board of Directors and Executive Committeeeffective immediately.

He succeeds Satya Gupta who would continue as an advisor to the board.

Khushu would be supported byVivek Tyagi, GM (BU Head), RP Tech India, as the newvice-chairpersonalong with Ruchir Dixit,Country Manager, Mentor Graphics,serving as the new treasurer of IESA.

An industry veteran in the ESDM (electronics system development and manufacturing) space, Khushu has an experience of close to three decades, according to an IESA statement.

He has contributed immensely in the area of Make in India and Design In India.

Khushu said: Last year has been challenging but despite the pandemic, the ESDM sector grew in all areas of design, manufacturing and export of ESDM products.'' ''Design ecosystem grew further in India and most of the global players are expanding their presence in India in their design centres,'' he said.

The new Executive Council also includesGuruMoorthy Ganesan, Arm Embedded Technologies Pvt Ltd,Pradeep Vajram, AlphaICs India Private Limited,Venkata Simhadri, MosChip Technologies,Sunny Malhotra, Toyota Tsusho Nexty Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,Pradip Thaker, Marvell India Pvt Ltd, Sreeram Srinivasan, Syrma Technology Private Limited, andBhavna Sethi, Micron Technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

