MoEVing partners Hero Electric to accelerate affordable EV adoption

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:45 IST
Electric fleet startup MoEVing has partnered with Hero Electric to accelerate the adoption of the affordable electric vehicle, with plans to convert one-lakh internal combustion engine-run two-wheelers to EVs in the next five years. In the immediate term, the Delhi-based EV platform will deploy 1,000 Hero Electric vehicles through its technology platform for B2B companies by FY22 through its technology platform for B2B e-commerce players, retail, third party logistics (3PL) and FMCG companies, Hero Electric said in a release.

The two partners aim to work together to increase adoption of EVs via new demand and also focus on existing ICE vehicles to convert to EVs, it added.

In the next five years, the partnership aims to convert 1,00,000 two-wheeler ICE vehicles -- used in last-mile delivery -- to EVs, the release noted. Under the collaboration, MoEVing platform will provide access to data and analytics modules and Hero Electric will help with vehicle and battery performance and other maintenance issues on a real-time basis to further accelerate technology, product, and service improvements, it said. MoEVing, which aims to onboard 1-million EVs by 2030, currently operates in Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi/NCR, Pune, and Mumbai. It plans to expand operations to over 100 cities in the next 3-5 year. “Hero Electric presence across pan India helps MoEVing deploy EVs seamlessly across the country without worrying about the after-sales service,” Vikash Mishra, Founder and CEO of MoEVing, said. The company is a technology platform to transform the EV ecosystem by taking an integrated approach to demand aggregation, supply optimization, and connected charging infrastructure, he said, adding that it is creating a tech platform to bring various stakeholders like Hero Electric to accelerate the switch to EV space and at the same time empower the driver’s community. As a key OEM in the EV space, through this partnership with MoEVing, Hero Electric aims to further drive the adoption of EVs largely among the B2B sector, according to the release. “We are witnessing more and more businesses opting for cleaner solutions to reach their consumers. At Hero we strive to provide complete solutions to a B2B customer ensuring 90 per cent plus uptime, through our 500 plus strong network all across India. “The B2B customer is also able to easily comprehend the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of the savings and contributing to a cleaner environment. The partnership MoEVing will help both the companies achieve its vision of deploying 1-million EV by 2030,” Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said. Through the last year, the company was successful in transforming the last mile delivery solutions from ICE engines to EVs, Gill added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

