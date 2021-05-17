Hungary could lead the EU pack with post-COVID rate hike in June

Hungary's central bank flagged a possible hike in its base interest rate in June to tame inflation as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, which would make it the first European Union country to begin a tightening cycle. Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Monday that monetary policy will enter a new phase from June as the economy fully reopens, and that the central bank will adjust short-term rates proactively to tackle rising inflation risks.

He said rate rises could precede any decision about the central bank's asset purchases and that the June inflation report would be critical in assessing risks. Hungary's economy is expected to record a double-digit jump in growth in the second quarter, while annual headline inflation hit 5.1% in April.

The National Bank of Hungary, whose governor Gyorgy Matolcsy is a key ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has gradually cut its benchmark base rate to support the economy in recent years, to a current record low of 0.6%. "This (new phase of monetary policy) will be a data-driven process, in several steps ... and the possibility of a hike in the base rate is worth assessing already in June," Virag told reporters. He did not say how big this first step could be.

His comments sent the forint to a nine-month-high versus the euro, while bond yields jumped. "This step is important from the aspect of credibility, and also strengthens the forint, which could also help curb inflation," said Mariann Trippon, an analyst at CIB Bank.

"So in June I think the gap between the base rate and the one-week depo rate (at 0.75%) would close ... and whether we will see further hikes will depend on how convincingly inflation slows or not ... in the second half of 2021 from the peaks." Virag said a strong rise in demand should push growth close to 6% this year.

"A jump in inflation erodes incomes ... and the purchasing power of household savings, and could also jeopardise the recovery," he said. He said inflation risks have clearly risen since March, and that the bank would do everything to prevent second-round effects, even though headline inflation is expected to slow to below 4% in the summer from April-May peaks.

"We must not underestimate the risks of a sustained rise in inflation, and we will react to inflation risks proactively," Virag said. "We will deploy a mixed strategy: we will shape short-term rates proactively ... working on the phasing-out of crisis management tools in parallel with that."

ROBUST RECOVERY Virag said the bank would react to sustained inflation risks by changing the base rate, while the one-week deposit rate -- currently at 0.75% -- will be used to tackle short-term shocks in risk premiums.

The NBH left its base rate at 0.6% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05% at its last rate meeting in April. Policymakers will meet again next Tuesday. Hungary's headline inflation was an annual 5.1% in April, its highest since 2012. A stronger-than-expected jump in Czech inflation -- also above its central bank's target range -- reinforced rate hike expectations there too, with markets pricing in a move by the Czech National Bank this year.

Renewed price pressures in Central Europe have stemmed largely from fuel prices or tax changes, with the return of people to shops and restaurants as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed likely to give a further boost. Virag said the bank would maintain its 60 billion forints a week of asset purchases, which have helped support Hungarian bonds and could increase them if there is market turbulence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)