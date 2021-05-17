Bharti Airtel posts Rs 759 crore as net profit for Q4

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore for the January to March quarter (Q4 FY21) as compared to a loss of Rs 5,237 crore during the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations rose by 12 per cent to Rs 25,747 crore against Rs 23,018 crore in the same period. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 12,583 crore for Q4 FY21 while EBITDA margin came at 48.9 per cent.

Significantly, mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) during the March quarter stood at Rs 145 versus Rs 135 in Q4 FY20 on a comparable basis. This was due to the company's focus on acquiring quality customers as well as up-trading and up-gradation of customers to 4G.

"Our mobile revenues grew at 19.1 per cent year-on-year backed by 1.37 crore 4G customer additions," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO for India and South Asia."We are seeing strong momentum in our homes business with 2.74 lakh net adds. The enterprise segment delivered double-digit growth. Our digital assets continue to scale and we are beginning to see strong traction in monetisation of these assets." The company's 4G data customers increased by 31.5 per cent to 17.9 crore, an addition of 4.3 crore 4G customers over the last four quarters. Average data usage per data customer was at 16.4 GBs per month while voice usage was at 1,053 minutes per customer per month.

Bharti Airtel said it continues to see strong traction in its post-paid business also and added 63 lakh post-paid customers in Q4 and 19 lakh over the last four quarters. It fortified its spectrum portfolio with acquisition of 355.45 MHz spectrum across sub GHz, mid band and 2300 MHz bands for Rs 18,699 crore in the latest spectrum auctions. (ANI)

