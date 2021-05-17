Left Menu

National Engineering Industries Ltd. donates 100 oxygen concentrators to Rajasthan Government

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:57 IST
Each concentrator is of 10 litres capacity with dual nozzles to support two patients JAIPUR, India, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEI), part of USD $2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group donated 100 oxygen concentrators to Rajasthan Government as part of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

To help the state cope up with the increased oxygen demand, these concentrators were specially imported to support state's effort against this COVID-19 battle. Each concentrator is of 10 litres capacity and has dual nozzle to support two patients at a time, if needed.

The concentrators were presented to Mr. Niranjan Arya, Chief Secretary - Govt. of Rajasthan and Mr Siddharth Mahajan, Secretary- Medical, Health and Family Welfare - Govt. of Rajasthan by Mr. Rohit Saboo, President & CEO of NEI. Mr Sanjay Saboo, Chairman CII Rajasthan, Dr. Vijay Basotia, Head Public Affairs - NEI Ltd and Mr. Nitin Gupta, Director and Head-CII Rajasthan were also present at the time.

Speaking on this, Rohit Saboo, President and CEO of NEI, said, ''As one of the legacy brands present in the region for over 75 years, it is our responsibility to be committed towards supporting the state Government during this difficult time. We would want to ensure that through our efforts, hospitals are able to cope up with the increased demand of oxygen and thereafter are able to save lives. We, together with other CII members, are collaborating for several other initiatives to support the government efforts.'' NEI has also recently supported hospitals in Rajasthan with oxygen cylinders. The company also donated 50 beds to the community health centre at Savli in Vadodara Gujarat.

NEI has also imported oxygen concentrators for its employees in Jaipur, Newai, Vadodara and Manesar. These will be available in the NEI manufacturing plants as well as to the employees who need it at home. This is in addition to several other initiatives for employee wellbeing like the increase in insurance cover, help in availability of hospital beds and oxygen, etc.

About National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI) Founded in 1946, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI) is India's leading bearings manufacturer and exporter, renowned for excellence in quality and delivery. Headquartered in Jaipur, NEI is an integral part of the US$ 2.4 bn CK Birla Group. Having started with 30,000 bearings in 19 sizes in 1946, NEI has evolved to manufacture over 200 million bearings each year offered in more than 2300 variants to serve a host of customers across India and 30 other countries across five continents. NEI acquired, Kinex bearings in 2020 through its wholly owned European subsidiary. Leading customers from US, South Africa, Russia Germany, Brazil, Japan and Australia, etc. have entrusted NEI with their critical product requirements. NEI also serves the Indian aftermarket through a countrywide network of 550 authorized stockists. With an employee strength of over 2,800 and five manufacturing plants in Jaipur, Newai (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana) and Vadodara (Gujarat), NEI is equipped with global manufacturing and process technology and one of the best R&D centres in the country.

