Left Menu

Bharti Airtel posts Rs 759 cr profit for Jan-Mar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:00 IST
Bharti Airtel posts Rs 759 cr profit for Jan-Mar

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore for the January-March quarter of 2020-21 financial year.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 5,237 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of Bharti Airtel increased by 11.9 per cent to Rs 25,747 crore during the reported quarter compared to Rs 23,019 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, Bharti Airtel narrowed the loss to Rs 15,084 crore from Rs 32,183 crore in 2019-20.

The annual revenue of Bharti Airtel crossed Rs 1 lakh crore (1,00,616 crore) in the financial year 2020-21. The company had recorded annual revenue of Rs 84,676 crore in 2019-20.

Bharti Airtel's global customer base stood at around 47 crore at the end of reported quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K gets 7 new oxygen plants from Germany

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday received seven new imported oxygen plants from Germany with a cumulative generation capacity of 7,100 litres per minute LPM.The oxygen plants were carried by an Indian Air Force aircraft from Munich in Germany an...

Oppn triggering panic among people on Covid situation: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the opposition of triggering panic among people and health workers instead of increasing their confidence during the second wave of Covid-19.Adityanath made the allegation while...

Sensex, Nifty log best single-day gains in 7 weeks; banking shares steal limelight

Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty registered their biggest single-session gains in about seven weeks on Monday as investor optimism returned amid a consistent drop in new COVID-19 cases in the country.The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 848.18 poi...

US, EU say they can partner to hold China to account on trade distorting policies

The United States and European Union EU on Monday said they can partner to hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account. The joint statement was issued by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, US Secretary of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021