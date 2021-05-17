Left Menu

Resurgence of COVID infections to put brakes on cos' earnings recovery: Moody's

But renewed restrictions in many states will weaken demand for goods and services, and disrupt the recent recovery trajectory.Indias largely regional and less stringent lockdowns amid the second wave of coronavirus cases so far have had a limited impact on economic activity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:13 IST
Resurgence of COVID infections to put brakes on cos' earnings recovery: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service on Monday said if the second wave of the pandemic does not decline to more manageable levels and results in a prolonged and wider lockdowns, it will have a more severe effect on companies' earnings recovery.

It said the resurgence of coronavirus infections in India that has led to regional lockdowns will put the brakes on rated companies' earnings recovery seen in recent months. Earnings have seen a rising trend since October 2020 following the easing of national and state-level lockdowns. But renewed restrictions in many states will weaken demand for goods and services, and disrupt the recent recovery trajectory.

''India's largely regional and less stringent lockdowns amid the second wave of coronavirus cases so far have had a limited impact on economic activity. If infections fail to decline to more manageable levels, however, lockdowns may be prolonged and widen, which will have a more severe effect on companies' earnings recovery,'' Moody's said in a report.

It expects the negative impact on economic activity to be limited to June quarter, and that the economy will rebound in the second half of the year. However, if infections fail to decline to more manageable levels, lockdowns may be prolonged and increase in scope. This situation would severely weaken rated companies' earnings and derail the recovery seen over the last six months, it added.

''Another nationwide lockdown would have severe disruptions for the whole country, compared with the more contained, state-level restrictions in effect now. A national lockdown scenario would restrict personal mobility on a large scale, lower demand for goods and services, as well as lead to supply-chain disruptions and aggravate labour shortages,'' Moody's said. Widespread movement restrictions will lower demand for transportation fuel and reduce the capacity utilization for oil refiners. Similarly, demand will decline in sectors such as automobiles and real estate as consumers postpone their purchases amid limitations on movement. Lower domestic demand in end-user industries will also reduce capacity utilization for heavy industries like steel, cement, and metals and mining.

Long and widespread lockdowns, if imposed, would dampen consumer sentiment and weaken demand for goods and services in general. Consumers will likely defer nonessential purchases, which will lower economic activity in the country. ''A scenario of stringent lockdowns would result in blue-collared workers moving back to their hometowns and manufacturing activity likely coming to a halt. This situation would lead to labour shortages once lockdowns are eased and manufacturing activity resumes. ''As a result, capacity utilization would remain weak even in the immediate weeks and months after lockdowns are eased,'' Moody's added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai airport to remain shut till 8 pm due to cyclone alert

The citys Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has extended the suspension of all air services to 8 pm from 6 pm announced earlier due to the cyclone Tauktae.This is the third time in the day, the private airport operator has e...

Cricket-Australia board contacts Bancroft over ball-tampering scandal

Cricket Australia CA has asked batsman Cameron Bancroft if he has new information on the 2018 Cape Town scandal in the wake of his suggestion that the teams bowlers were aware of the ball-tampering tactics. The former test opener was banned...

36 children of two orphanages in Tripura test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-six girls, aged between 5 and 16 years, in two orphanages in the Tripura state capital have tested positive for COVID-19, a minister said on Monday.All of them are in a stable condition and are in isolation within the orphanages, a s...

Rugby Africa presents Inaugural Media & Photography Awards

Rugby Africa RugbyAfrique.com presents the Inaugural Media Photography Awards this season. According to Coralie van Den Berg, General Manager at Rugby Africa, two creatives, will have the opportunity to walk away with a whopping US1500. Fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021