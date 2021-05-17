Scindia writes to Goyal to upgrade Guna railway hospital

Scindia writes to Goyal to upgrade Guna railway hospitalPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:18 IST
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has requested Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to upgrade the railway hospital in Guna in Madhya Pradesh in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter addressed to Goyal dated May 16, Scindia demanded the three-bed hospital be upgraded to a 50-bed facility with an oxygen plant.
The hospital at the Guna railway station is catering to nearly 2,000 railway employees in the region, BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said on Monday quoting the letter.
''These people are facing a lot of problems in getting treatment during the pandemic,'' Scindia said.
He said an upgraded facility equipped with an oxygen plant will serve the medical needs of railway employees of Guna, Ashoknagar, Pagara, Shadora, and Ruthiyai stations besides the common people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA dies of COVID-19
Madhya Pradesh logs 12,319 new COVID-19 cases, 71 fatalities
British Trade Secretary Truss and Commerce Minister Goyal sign UK-India ETP agreement
Enhanced trade partnership between India, UK to reduce market entry barriers, create jobs: Goyal
India committed to conclude trade, investment protection pacts together at early date: Goyal