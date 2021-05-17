Left Menu

Jio building largest international submarine cable system centred on India

Reliance Jio said on Monday it is constructing the largest international submarine cable system centred on India.

Updated: 17-05-2021 17:19 IST
Jio building largest international submarine cable system centred on India
IAX is expected to be ready for service mid-2023 while IEX will be ready for service in early 2024. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio said on Monday it is constructing the largest international submarine cable system centred on India. In conjunction with several key global partners and world-class submarine cable supplier SubCom, Jio is currently deploying two next-generation cables to support the extraordinary growth in data demand across the region.

The India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) system connects India eastbound to Singapore and beyond while the India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) system connects India westbound to the Middle East and Europe. The systems will seamlessly interconnect as well as connect to the world's top inter-exchange points and content hubs for extension of service globally. "IAX and IEX will enhance the ability for consumer and enterprise users to access content and cloud services in and out of India," said Jio.

"For the first time in the history of fiber optic submarine telecommunications, these systems place India at the centre of the international network map, recognising India's increased importance, staggering growth and the quantum shift in data use since the launch of Jio services in 2016." These high capacity and high-speed systems will provide more than 200 Tbps of capacity spanning over 16,000 kilometres.

Employing open system technology and the latest wavelength switched RoADM/branching units ensures rapid upgrade deployment and the ultimate flexibility to add or drop waves across multiple locations. "Jio is at the forefront of India's explosive growth in digital services and data consumption. To meet the demands of streaming video, remote workforce, 5G, IoT and beyond, Jio is taking a leadership role in the construction of first-of-its-kind, India-centric IAX and IEX sub-sea systems," said Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio.

"Implementing these critical initiatives in the shadow of a global pandemic is a challenge, but the ongoing pandemic has only accelerated the digital transformation and the necessity of high-performance global connectivity for the delivery of a richer experience to enterprises and consumers." The IAX system connects India, the world's fastest growing economy, to Asia Pacific markets with express connectivity from Mumbai and Chennai to Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

The IEX system extends India's connectivity to Italy, landing in Savona, and additional landings in the Middle East and North Africa. Apart from the seamless connection of IAX and IEX sub-sea systems, the two systems are also connected to Reliance Jio global fiber network beyond Asia Pacific and Europe, connecting to both the east and west coast of the United States.

IAX is expected to be ready for service mid-2023 while IEX will be ready for service in early 2024, the company said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

