Left Menu

EU agrees partial truce with U.S. over Trump tariffs

The European Union has agreed to a partial truce with the United States in a dispute over metal tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump and to start discussions on global overcapacity and China's "trade-distorting" policies.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:29 IST
EU agrees partial truce with U.S. over Trump tariffs

The European Union has agreed to a partial truce with the United States in a dispute over metal tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump and to start discussions on global overcapacity and China's "trade-distorting" policies. The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, said on Monday it would suspend a planned hike of retaliatory tariffs for up to six months. These would have added U.S. products from lipstick to sports shoes and doubled to 50% duties on U.S. bourbon whiskey, motorbikes and motor boats on June 1.

In a joint statement, Brussels and Washington said that, as allies, they could promote high standards, address shared concerns "and hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account". The discussions would seek solutions before the end of the year to the issue of global steel and aluminium overcapacity.

A month ahead of a visit to Brussels by U.S. President Joe Biden, one EU diplomat said it would have been "terrible optics" if the bloc had raised tariffs on Harley Davidson bikes and products of other U.S. firms. Bernd Lange, head of the trade committee of the European Parliament, said the United States needed to come to a EU-U.S. summit with a "tangible commitment to reciprocate the EU gesture. Otherwise, tariff hikes would be justified.

U.S. METAL TARIFFS STAY The United States will maintain its tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium, which also apply to imports from China, India, Norway, Russia, Switzerland and Turkey.

The Trump administration cited U.S. national security grounds as the basis for its metals tariffs - measures that steelmakers such as Thyssenkrupp and Voestalpine have said they were affected by. The EU denied that its exports pose any security threat and responded by placing its own tariffs on 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of U.S. products, including motorbikes, whiskey and orange juice. These will also remain in place.

The EU had urged the United States to suspend the metals tariffs for six months, mirroring the four-month suspension the two sides agreed in March for their aircraft subsidy dispute. The Commission has said the U.S. tariffs affect 6.4 billion euros of EU metal exports and that it would "rebalance" the remaining 3.6 billion euros after three years, or after a favourable ruling by the World Trade Organization.

Those three years expire were to expire in June. Its challenge at the WTO is ongoing. ($1 = 0.8221 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai airport to remain shut till 8 pm due to cyclone alert

The citys Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has extended the suspension of all air services to 8 pm from 6 pm announced earlier due to the cyclone Tauktae.This is the third time in the day, the private airport operator has e...

Cricket-Australia board contacts Bancroft over ball-tampering scandal

Cricket Australia CA has asked batsman Cameron Bancroft if he has new information on the 2018 Cape Town scandal in the wake of his suggestion that the teams bowlers were aware of the ball-tampering tactics. The former test opener was banned...

36 children of two orphanages in Tripura test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-six girls, aged between 5 and 16 years, in two orphanages in the Tripura state capital have tested positive for COVID-19, a minister said on Monday.All of them are in a stable condition and are in isolation within the orphanages, a s...

Rugby Africa presents Inaugural Media & Photography Awards

Rugby Africa RugbyAfrique.com presents the Inaugural Media Photography Awards this season. According to Coralie van Den Berg, General Manager at Rugby Africa, two creatives, will have the opportunity to walk away with a whopping US1500. Fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021