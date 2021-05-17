Left Menu

Pine Labs raises $285mn in funding from Baron Capital Group, Marshall Wace, others

Merchant commerce platform Pine Labs on Monday said it has completed a new round of financing from investors including Baron Capital Group, Duro Capital, Marshall Wace, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Ward Ferry Management.Existing investors Temasek, Lone Pine Capital, and Sunley House Capital also participated in this funding round, a statement said.We raised USD 285 million.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:40 IST
Pine Labs raises $285mn in funding from Baron Capital Group, Marshall Wace, others

Merchant commerce platform Pine Labs on Monday said it has completed a new round of financing from investors including Baron Capital Group, Duro Capital, Marshall Wace, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Ward Ferry Management.

Existing investors Temasek, Lone Pine Capital, and Sunley House Capital also participated in this funding round, a statement said.

''We raised USD 285 million. We want to thank Puri Kaaynath for supporting and backing us. Our teams, families, customers, and investors,'' Pine Labs CEO B Amrish Rau said in a LinkedIn post.

This translates to about Rs 2089 crore. In December last year, Pine Labs had announced raising funding from Lone Pine Capital, valuing it at over USD 2 billion (about Rs 14,700 crore). In January 2020, Mastercard had invested in the company, placing the fintech firm in the unicorn club (companies with a valuation of USD 1 billion).

Incorporated in Singapore, Pine Labs' key investors include Sequoia India, Actis Capital, Temasek, PayPal, and Mastercard.

''In this significantly oversubscribed round, in addition to primary proceeds, Pine Labs enabled secondary transactions for its founder, employees, and early shareholders as it is already a well-financed company with a strong balance sheet and has been EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) profitable for several years,'' a statement said.

Pine Labs currently serves more than 1.5 lakh merchants across Asia and the Middle East. Its payment acceptance and merchant commerce solutions including enterprise automation systems such as inventory management and customer relationship management. Its stored value platform includes issuing, processing, and distributing digital gift cards for corporate customers around the world.

Pine Labs had recently launched its popular Buy Now, Pay Later proposition in Malaysia and plans to take its integrated Pay Later installment solution to newer markets in Southeast Asia. Last month, Pine Labs had also announced the acquisition of Fave, a Southeast Asian consumer fintech platform.

''This is an exciting phase in our journey as we enter newer markets. We excel in enterprise merchant payments and now want to scale new frontiers in the online space as well, at the same time continue to power the credit and commerce needs of our offline merchant partners,” Rau said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai airport to remain shut till 8 pm due to cyclone alert

The citys Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has extended the suspension of all air services to 8 pm from 6 pm announced earlier due to the cyclone Tauktae.This is the third time in the day, the private airport operator has e...

Cricket-Australia board contacts Bancroft over ball-tampering scandal

Cricket Australia CA has asked batsman Cameron Bancroft if he has new information on the 2018 Cape Town scandal in the wake of his suggestion that the teams bowlers were aware of the ball-tampering tactics. The former test opener was banned...

36 children of two orphanages in Tripura test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-six girls, aged between 5 and 16 years, in two orphanages in the Tripura state capital have tested positive for COVID-19, a minister said on Monday.All of them are in a stable condition and are in isolation within the orphanages, a s...

Rugby Africa presents Inaugural Media & Photography Awards

Rugby Africa RugbyAfrique.com presents the Inaugural Media Photography Awards this season. According to Coralie van Den Berg, General Manager at Rugby Africa, two creatives, will have the opportunity to walk away with a whopping US1500. Fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021