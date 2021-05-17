Left Menu

Britons seeking sun and sand return to Portugal as travel ban ends

Can't wait," said British tourist Matthew Bolden, giving the thumbs up at the arrivals gate at Lisbon airport. Twenty-two flights from Britain were due to land in Portugal on Monday, with most heading to the southern Algarve region, famous for its beaches and golf courses but nearly deserted over the past months as the pandemic kept tourists away.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:03 IST
Britons seeking sun and sand return to Portugal as travel ban ends
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sun-hungry Britons landing in Portugal on Monday on the first flights since a four-month coronavirus travel ban between the two countries was lifted at midnight were elated to be back on holiday. "It's fantastic. The feeling is unbelievable. We got the sun, the people, the beaches, the bars. Can't wait," said British tourist Matthew Bolden, giving the thumbs up at the arrivals gate at Lisbon airport.

Twenty-two flights from Britain were due to land in Portugal on Monday, with most heading to the southern Algarve region, famous for its beaches and golf courses but nearly deserted over the past months as the pandemic kept tourists away. "It feels amazing. Happy, everyone's happy. We were on the first flight out of the UK," said Kim, 27, who arrived from Manchester at Faro airport, where Algarve tourism office workers handed out packs of hand sanitizer and masks.

Tourism businesses hope the return of Britons, who pumped around 3.2 billion euros ($3.9 billion) into Portugal's economy in 2019, will provide a much-needed boost to the sector, accounting in normal times for 15% of the country's GDP. "We were massively affected by the pandemic. It was so sad to see the arrival gate empty. But today it's better. It's a breath of fresh air," said Maria Joao, 55, whose tiny shop in Lisbon airport sells drinks and snacks.

Visitors from Britain must present evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken 72 hours before boarding their flights to Portugal and there is no need to quarantine for COVID-19 when returning home. Portuguese doctor Rute Castelhano, who has been battling the pandemic in Britain, was another of the arriving passengers, exhausted but over-the-moon to see her parents at Lisbon airport after months apart.

"I'm so happy to see my family again," she said through hugs and tears. "It's great to be back home." Tourists from European countries with fewer than 500 infections per 100,000 people were also allowed in for the first time on Monday.

Portugal, which imposed a strict four-month lockdown in order to tackle a devastating COVID-19 surge this year, has reopened restaurants and shops but some capacity limitations remain in place and restaurants must close at 10:30 p.m. Masks must be worn while walking on the beach. Nightclubs and indoor bars selling only alcohol remain closed. ($1 = 0.8223 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel posts Rs 759 cr profit for Q4; revenue rises by 11.9 pc

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year ended on March 31, 2021, and an annual turnover of more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time. The compan...

Mumbai airport to remain shut till 8 pm due to cyclone alert

The citys Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has extended the suspension of all air services to 8 pm from 6 pm announced earlier due to the cyclone Tauktae.This is the third time in the day, the private airport operator has e...

Cricket-Australia board contacts Bancroft over ball-tampering scandal

Cricket Australia CA has asked batsman Cameron Bancroft if he has new information on the 2018 Cape Town scandal in the wake of his suggestion that the teams bowlers were aware of the ball-tampering tactics. The former test opener was banned...

36 children of two orphanages in Tripura test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-six girls, aged between 5 and 16 years, in two orphanages in the Tripura state capital have tested positive for COVID-19, a minister said on Monday.All of them are in a stable condition and are in isolation within the orphanages, a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021