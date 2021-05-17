Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Railways puts its emergency response teams, vehicles on high alert

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:08 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Railways puts its emergency response teams, vehicles on high alert
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

The railways on Monday said its emergency response teams and vehicles are on high alert given Cyclone Tauktae intensifying into an ''extremely severe cyclonic storm''.

The cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sealed to very strong winds blowing at a speed of 114 kmph in Mumbai Monday afternoon, civic officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Tauktae has now intensified into an ''extremely severe cyclonic storm'', and is likely to reach Gujarat coast by Monday evening and cross the state coast between 8 pm and 11 pm.

The Ministry of Railways, in a press statement, said the zonal and divisional control rooms are monitoring the situation and are constantly in touch with all railway stations in Southern Railway, South Western Railway, Konkan Railway, Central Railway, and Western Railway.

Railway divisions and zones are also in constant touch with state governments to monitor and plan for any contingency, it said.

"All emergency response of railways like Accident Relief Trains (ART), Medical Relief Vans (MRV), and Tower Wagons are put on high alert and readiness for quick turnout in case of any contingency. Reserves of stone dust, boulders, among others, are kept ready for attending to any breaches.

"Special intensive patrolling of vulnerable sections as done in monsoon season is being carried out. Wind speeds are being monitored constantly in vulnerable sections and speed restrictions of train movement being imposed as per instructions," the statement said.

The national transporter has also temporarily canceled or pre-terminated certain long-distance and short-distance passenger trains keeping in view the evolving weather conditions.

A disaster management cell has also been opened from 1600 hours of May 14, it said.

"Railway lines serving Goa port, VSG (Vasco da Gama railway station), and other stations are being provided with proper announcements. If the intensity of the cyclone is more, then trains will be stopped. However, very few trains are running.

"Loading and unloading for railway rakes at ports are calibrated and adjusted as per the intensity of cyclone and all concerned have been asked to adjust the operations and ensure that loss of human life and property is avoided," the ministry said in the statement.

The ministry also said that all vulnerable areas and important bridges are being constantly monitored by engineering wings, and relief material has been kept at convenient locations for quick response.

The railways, however, managed to load two of its oxygen expresses bound for Delhi and NCR regions before the storm picked up speed.

"Despite the cyclone, railways run early morning two Oxygen Expresses from Gujarat to beat high winds and deliver 150 tonnes of oxygen to the nation. While one of them left from Vadodara at 4 am with two RORO trucks and 45 tonnes of LMO for delivery in the Delhi region, the other left Hapa at 5.30 am with six tankers loaded with 106 tonnes of oxygen relief for deliveries for the UP and Delhi region," the statement stated.

Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, and high tidal waves swept the coastal belts of Maharashtra and Goa as Cyclone Tauktae hurtled northwards towards Gujarat.

