Left Menu

SIDBI invites applications to hire specialists in IT, including chief technology officer

Selection will happen through shortlisting and personal interview to be held at Mumbai on a suitable date to be informed in due course, it said.The eligible candidates can apply online on or before May 31, 2021. The selected candidates called for the interview will be paid to and fro economy class airfare, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:09 IST
SIDBI invites applications to hire specialists in IT, including chief technology officer

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will hire information technology specialists on contractual basis, including a chief technology officer (CTO), to drive customer service amidst the increasing role of technology.

SIDBI, which caters to the funding needs of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), said it aims to facilitate and strengthen credit flow to the MSMEs and address both financial and developmental gaps in the MSME eco-system.

People, process and technology are the key drivers for delivering customer service, SIDBI said in an advertisement on Monday.

It has invited applications from eligible candidates for one post of CTO, one post for chief technical adviser (CTA) and three posts for DevOps Lead.

All the three posts will be contractual on a full-time basis.

The candidate should not be more than 50 years old as on May 17, 2021, it said, adding the remuneration will be around Rs 45-50 lakh, based on experience and profile of the applicant.

Likewise, the candidate for CTA should not be more than 50 years and will be offered the same remuneration as the CTO, according to the advertisement.

The candidates for the DevOps Lead post should not be more than 35 years of age as on May 17, 2021 and will be offered remuneration up to Rs 30-35 lakh per annum.

The term of the contract of all the posts will be initially for a period of three years that can be extended for a further period of up to two years, said the bank. Selection will happen through shortlisting and personal interview to be held at Mumbai on a suitable date to be informed in due course, it said.

The eligible candidates can apply online on or before May 31, 2021. The selected candidates called for the interview will be paid to and fro economy class airfare, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel posts Rs 759 cr profit for Q4; revenue rises by 11.9 pc

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year ended on March 31, 2021, and an annual turnover of more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time. The compan...

Mumbai airport to remain shut till 8 pm due to cyclone alert

The citys Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has extended the suspension of all air services to 8 pm from 6 pm announced earlier due to the cyclone Tauktae.This is the third time in the day, the private airport operator has e...

Cricket-Australia board contacts Bancroft over ball-tampering scandal

Cricket Australia CA has asked batsman Cameron Bancroft if he has new information on the 2018 Cape Town scandal in the wake of his suggestion that the teams bowlers were aware of the ball-tampering tactics. The former test opener was banned...

36 children of two orphanages in Tripura test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-six girls, aged between 5 and 16 years, in two orphanages in the Tripura state capital have tested positive for COVID-19, a minister said on Monday.All of them are in a stable condition and are in isolation within the orphanages, a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021