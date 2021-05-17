Left Menu

Mumbai airport to remain shut till 8 pm due to cyclone alert

Further, three city-bound flights operated by budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted due to the closure of all services at the city airport in the morning. A city-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Hyderabad and a SpiceJet flight to Surat, while one IndiGo flight was sent back to Lucknow, as per the airport.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has extended the suspension of all air services to 8 pm from 6 pm announced earlier due to the cyclone 'Tauktae'.

This is the third time in the day, the private airport operator has extended the closure of operations after first announcing it for three hours, starting at 11 am.

''The closure of the flight operations at CSMIA has been extended further till 2000 hours of May 17,'' the private airport operator said in the updated statement.

Mumbai airport, which is the second busiest aerodrome in the country, is reportedly operating around 250 flights in a day due to low passenger demand amid the deadly and more virulent second wave of the pandemic. Further, three city-bound flights operated by budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted due to the closure of all services at the city airport in the morning. A city-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Hyderabad and a SpiceJet flight to Surat, while one IndiGo flight was sent back to Lucknow, as per the airport. Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighboring areas on Monday as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis, according to officials.

