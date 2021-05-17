Left Menu

SBI's New Delhi Main Branch opens over 13,000 FCRA accounts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:30 IST
SBI's New Delhi Main Branch opens over 13,000 FCRA accounts

State Bank of India on Monday said its New Delhi Main Branch has opened 13,729 Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) accounts till date for transfer of foreign contribution to be spent by NGOs and charitable organisations for social cause.

This branch was designated to open FCRA accounts by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in October 2020, SBI said in a statement.

Out of the total 22,598 active FCRA associations, 17,611 entities (NGOs and associations) approached SBI for opening of FCRA accounts and the bank has already opened accounts of 78 per cent of the applicants, it said.

The rest of the accounts shall also be initiated once their pending documentation formalities are completed, it said.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on September 20, 2020. The Act regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution by individuals, associations and companies.

Also a new provision - that makes it mandatory for all non-government organisations (NGOs) and associations to receive foreign funds in a designated bank account (SBI's New Delhi Main Branch) - was inserted.

SBI in coordination with MHA and Department of Financial Services (DFS) also devised a Standard Operating Procedure to open and operate the FCRA account, which is available on bank's website and FCRAONLINE - an e-governance initiative by MHA, it said.

Further, it said, the New Delhi Main Branch (NDMB) of SBI conducted as many as 28 webinars to prepare and guide FCRA Associations about opening of FCRA accounts.

With SBI's robust network of branches, functionaries of FCRA associations can process their account opening formalities from their nearest SBI branch without having to visit the NDMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi University lost over 35 teachers to COVID-19

In the last month, Delhi University has lost over 35 teachers to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Delhi University Teachers Union DUTA, each college under the university has seen at least three deaths, between teachers and st...

Bharti Airtel posts Rs 759 cr profit for Q4; revenue rises by 11.9 pc

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year ended on March 31, 2021, and an annual turnover of more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time. The compan...

Mumbai airport to remain shut till 8 pm due to cyclone alert

The citys Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has extended the suspension of all air services to 8 pm from 6 pm announced earlier due to the cyclone Tauktae.This is the third time in the day, the private airport operator has e...

Cricket-Australia board contacts Bancroft over ball-tampering scandal

Cricket Australia CA has asked batsman Cameron Bancroft if he has new information on the 2018 Cape Town scandal in the wake of his suggestion that the teams bowlers were aware of the ball-tampering tactics. The former test opener was banned...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021