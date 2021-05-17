Left Menu

Live video shopping firm Bambuser buys influencer marketing agency

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:12 IST
Live video shopping firm Bambuser buys influencer marketing agency

Swedish live video shopping technology provider Bambuser has agreed to buy influencer marketing agency Relatable to help it stand out among competitors on a global market set to boom. The new retail channel has already taken off in China and is starting to grow in Europe and North America as shoppers move online. Retailers' interest has soared during the pandemic.

Bambuser, the shares of which have grown 335% in the past year alone, said in a statement on Monday it was buying Relatable for $24 million. Such agencies help consumer brands market products on social platforms such as Instagram, Tik-Tok and Youtube, including by identifying influencers with the right target groups.

Bambuser CEO Maryam Ghahremani told Reuters retailers wanting to offer livestream shopping faced two main challenges: who should host the broadcast, and how to direct shoppers to it. "Relatable are very good at this," she said of the company that also brings in technology to search influencers to host such live online shows.

"We see this acquisition as a way to accelerate growth," she added, declining to say when her company should break even. Bambuser's sales rose 844% year-on-year in the first quarter, with monthly recurring revenue up 550% as it converted many pilots into long-term contracts.

The start-up had an operating loss of 55.6 million Swedish crowns ($6.66 million) in the first three months of the year. Markets such as Japan, Singapore and South Korea have started to get a better feel for the channel while in the West the phenomenon is still new, Ghahremani said.

"This is still in early stages: very much an exploration phase with tests and evaluations," she said, adding that some customers do see big sales impacts already. Relatable and Bambuser co-operated in the past and both count Samsung, Ted Baker and Klarna among customers.

The average number of viewers of shows is rising, as is the time people spend watching, the CEO said: "I think we will see a much wider adoption of live video shopping as a channel early or in the middle of next year." In the first quarter, Bambuser did nearly 3,000 broadcasts with an "add to cart" click rate of 14%.

Ghahremani said Bambuser, present in 44 markets, had no plans to enter China, where livestream shopping has rapidly become a must-do for retailers and where Alibaba's Taobao dominates the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Tauktae: 121 villages affected in Karnataka, eight dead

Eight people have lost their lives so far in the Cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding malnad districts of Karnataka, officials said on Monday.According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials,...

Cyclone: High-speed winds uproot trees, power poles in Thane

High-speed winds uprooted many trees and electricity poles, partially damaged two buildings besides many houses and in Thane and Palghar districts neighbouring Mumbai on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae was barrelling toward...

U.S. Supreme Court limits police power to enter homes with no warrant

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to make it easier for police to enter a home without a warrant for reasons of health or public safety, throwing out a lower courts decision to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a Rhode Island man after of...

Share excess COVID-19 vaccines now, says UNICEF chief ahead of G7 summit

The sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in India could potentially occur elsewhere if vulnerable countries do not have equitable access to vaccines, UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore warned on Monday with the aim to get richer nations to share thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021