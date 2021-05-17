DLF Foundation donates 10,000 pulse oximeters to Haryana; Khattar expresses gratitude

DLF Foundation, the CSR arm of the realty major DLF, has donated 10,000 pulse oximeters to the Haryana government to support it in the containment measures it has launched against COVID-19.

DLF Foundation has donated 10,000 pulse oximeters to Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited (HMSCL), a state government statement said here on Monday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that in this hour of COVID-19 pandemic, corporates, social organisations, institutions and NGOs certainly have a crucial role to play in increasing and strengthening the required health infrastructure for treatment of COVID patients.

All these organisations are working with utmost dedication, he said, as per the statement.

Expressing gratitude to DLF Foundation for their gesture, Khattar said, ''DLF Group and DLF Foundation by providing 10,000 pulse oximeters for COVID-19 patients have certainly shown their commitment to provide resources and support to help the community in all possible ways during this unprecedented pandemic crisis.'' ''The DLF Group and DLF Foundation are also helping by augmenting the medical infrastructure and providing medical support by organising free COVID vaccination camp drives for approximately 10,000 persons in Delhi, NCR out of which approximately 7,000 are from Gurugram,'' the statement said.

''DLF is also converting its community centres into COVID Care facilities with all required infrastructure. The said work would be done in collaboration with the Haryana government,'' it further said.

These COVID Care facilities would include a facility of 125 beds which are expected to be operational within the next few days. Besides this, the DLF group is also providing free online video consultation with doctors and under the 'Save a Life' project.

DLF Foundation has deployed a number of ambulances at strategic locations for emergency evacuation of patients from urban slums to nearby hospitals.

In March last year, DLF Foundation had donated Rs 5 crore to Haryana CM's relief fund, shortly after the pandemic broke out.

Meanwhile, another official statement said people of the state settled in Australia have done a noble act by sending medical equipment to Haryana and NCR.

A community organisation called the Association of Haryanvis in Australia (AHA), which works in Australia, has made a generous donation of 110 oxygen concentrators, 3,000 pulse oximeters and 2,500 thermal scanners for Haryana and NCR.

These medical devices have been sent to India in two phases, of which the first consignment of 10 oxygen concentrators was received by the Vice Chancellor, PGIMS hospital, Rohtak on May 13, and 1,000 oximeters were delivered to the Haryana government and Gita Gyan Sansthanam, the statement said.

Similarly, consignments of 100 oxygen concentrators, 2,000 oximeters and 2,500 thermal scanners have been received on May 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)