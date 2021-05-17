Left Menu

World Economic Forum cancels 2021 annual meeting

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)

The World Economic Forum has cancelled its 2021 annual meeting scheduled for Singapore in three months time, the Swiss-based organisation said on Monday.

"Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of vaccination rollout and the uncertainty around new variants combine to make it impossible to realise a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world at the scale which was planned," it said in a statement.

The next annual meeting will instead take place in the first half of 2022. Its location and date will be determined based on an assessment of the situation later this summer, it added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

