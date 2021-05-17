Left Menu

EU regulator backs month-long storage of Pfizer vaccine in fridges

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:38 IST
EU regulator backs month-long storage of Pfizer vaccine in fridges
Representative Image.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended extending the storage time for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at normal fridge temperatures to 31 days from five days, easing logistical challenges during rollouts in the region.

The change is applicable for unopened vials, the EMA said on Monday, adding that its suggestion came after the assessment of additional stability study data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech. U.S. authorities in February had approved storage and transportation of the vaccine at standard freezer temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius for up to two weeks instead of the ultra-cold temperatures between -80 to -60 degrees Celsius it usually requires.

The EU has allowed for ramped up production of the vaccine in the region and is eyeing a new deal to secure 1.8 billion doses of the shot after the trading block was hit by a shortage in supply of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra CM assesses damage caused by cyclone Tauktae

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday assessed the damage caused by cyclonic storm Tauktae in Mumbai and other districts in Konkan and asked officials to remain alert in view of the rainfall and gusty winds in the coastal re...

FedEx Express operated 2nd charter flight carrying critical medical aid

FedEx Express has operated a second dedicated charter flight carrying critical medical aid, including oxygen concentrators, KN95 masks and medicines, to India. FedEx Boeing 777 freighter charter flight, carrying more than 780 oxygen concent...

Cyclone Tauktae: 121 villages affected in Karnataka, eight dead

Eight people have lost their lives so far in the Cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding malnad districts of Karnataka, officials said on Monday.According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials,...

Cyclone: High-speed winds uproot trees, power poles in Thane

High-speed winds uprooted many trees and electricity poles, partially damaged two buildings besides many houses and in Thane and Palghar districts neighbouring Mumbai on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae was barrelling toward...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021