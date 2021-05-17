Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL47 BIZ-LD INFLATION-WPI WPI inflation hits double digits in April at 10.49 pc; prices of food items, crude harden New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation shot up to an all-time high of 10.49 per cent in April, on rising prices of food items, crude oil and manufactured goods, and experts believe that the uptrend is likely to continue.

DEL52 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty log best single-day gains in 7 weeks; banking shares steal limelight Mumbai: Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty registered their biggest single-session gains in about seven weeks on Monday as investor optimism returned amid a consistent drop in new COVID-19 cases in the country.

DEL57 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee gains for 2nd day on positive equities, rises by 7paise Mumbai: The rupee rose for the second straight session on Monday to close 7 paise higher at a one-and-a-half month high of 73.22 against the US dollar on the back of positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

DEL37 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold, silver gain on strong global trends New Delhi:Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 348 to Rs 47,547 per 10 gram following a strong global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM58 BIZ-SEBI-GOLD EXCHANGE Sebi proposes framework for gold exchange; suggests trading in electronic gold receipts New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Monday proposed an elaborate framework for setting up a gold exchange wherein the yellow metal will be traded in the form of electronic gold receipts and will help in having a transparent domestic spot price discovery mechanism.

DCM56 BIZ-LD RESULT-AIRTEL Bharti Airtel posts Rs 759 cr profit for Q4; revenue rises by 11.9 pc New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year ended on March 31, 2021, and an annual turnover of more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time. DCM57 BIZ-VACCINE-REFRIGERATORS Covid vaccines: Medical refrigerators makers gearing up to meet mkt needs, to go for ultra chill storage technology New Delhi: Leading medical refrigerator makers such as Godrej Appliances, Voltas and Blue Star are gearing up to cater to needs of Covid vaccine manufacturers by enhancing their cooling technologies in view of the requirement to store vaccines at ultra-low temperatures.

DCM34 BIZ-APOLLO-LD SPUTNIK Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy's announce COVID-19 vaccination programme with Sputnik V New Delhi: Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said they are collaborating to initiate a COVID-19 vaccination programme in the country with Sputnik V.

DCM30 BIZ-INDIA-IRAN-GAS FIELD India loses Farzad-B gas field in Iran New Delhi: India on Monday lost the ONGC Videsh Ltd-discovered Farzad-B gas field in the Persian Gulf after Iran awarded a contract for developing the giant gas field to a local company.

DCM11 BIZ-VIRUS-ELI LILLY-NATCO PHARMA Eli Lilly inks pact with Natco Pharma for COVID drug baricitinib New Delhi: Drug firm Eli Lilly on Monday said it has signed a voluntary licensing agreement with Natco Pharma to further expedite the availability of baricitinib for COVID-19 patients in India.

DCM2 BIZ-SHILPA MED-DR REDDYS-SPUTNIK Shilpa Medicare arm inks pact with Dr Reddy's to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine New Delhi: Drug firm Shilpa Medicare on Monday said its arm has entered into a definitive agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories for manufacturing of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

