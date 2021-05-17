2nd Indian Navy ship set sail for India from Singapore with COVID emergency relief material

A second Indian naval ship is set sail for home on Monday from Changi Naval Base here with COVID emergency relief material, including 2,950 oxygen cylinders of varying capacities and other medical equipment, the Indian High Commission here said.

The shipment also consists of 18 ISO cryogenic oxygen tanks, 15 of which are filled; and 36 BiPaps -- breathing machines that help its users get more air into their lungs.

Of the total 2,950 oxygen cylinders, 2,750 of 40-litre and 10-litre capacity are empty and 200 of 40-litre capacity are filled, the High Commission said.

The amphibious transport dock, INS Jalashwa, arrived here on May 15 as part of the Operation Samudra Setu II, initiated by the Indian Navy to aid in transportation of medical oxygen and other supplies from other countries.

This consignment is the result of procurements arising out of commercial agreements as well as donations by companies and organisations like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Red Cross Society India, Pan IIM Association, Tamil Nadu government and others, the High Commission tweeted.

This is the second Indian naval ship to carry back emergency supplies from Singapore.

On May 5, Indian Navy tanker ship INS Airavat departed Singapore and reached Visakhapatnam on May 10 with a consignment of consignment of eight cryogenic oxygen tanks (empty) 3,150 oxygen cylinders (empty), 500 filled oxygen cylinders, 7 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits and 450 PPE kits.

Besides the water route, from May 5 to May 17, Indian Air Force's mighty IL-76 transport aircraft made seven sorties between India and Singapore, carrying 17 cryogenic oxygen tanks and 352 oxygen cylinders procured by IOCL, ITC group, Adani group and Delhi government.

Singapore Air Force's C-130s had also made four Sorties, carrying 492 cylinders procured by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT).

Linde Gas, SSB Cryogenic Equipment, BNF Industries, WKS Industrial Gas, AirLife and Galaxy Container Services are the main suppliers of the COVID relief material from Singapore, the High Commission said.

India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 as 4,106 more people succumbed to the disease, according to Union health ministry data.

