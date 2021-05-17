Left Menu

2nd Indian Navy ship set sail for India from Singapore with COVID emergency relief material

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:55 IST
2nd Indian Navy ship set sail for India from Singapore with COVID emergency relief material

A second Indian naval ship is set sail for home on Monday from Changi Naval Base here with COVID emergency relief material, including 2,950 oxygen cylinders of varying capacities and other medical equipment, the Indian High Commission here said.

The shipment also consists of 18 ISO cryogenic oxygen tanks, 15 of which are filled; and 36 BiPaps -- breathing machines that help its users get more air into their lungs.

Of the total 2,950 oxygen cylinders, 2,750 of 40-litre and 10-litre capacity are empty and 200 of 40-litre capacity are filled, the High Commission said.

The amphibious transport dock, INS Jalashwa, arrived here on May 15 as part of the Operation Samudra Setu II, initiated by the Indian Navy to aid in transportation of medical oxygen and other supplies from other countries.

This consignment is the result of procurements arising out of commercial agreements as well as donations by companies and organisations like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Red Cross Society India, Pan IIM Association, Tamil Nadu government and others, the High Commission tweeted.

This is the second Indian naval ship to carry back emergency supplies from Singapore.

On May 5, Indian Navy tanker ship INS Airavat departed Singapore and reached Visakhapatnam on May 10 with a consignment of consignment of eight cryogenic oxygen tanks (empty) 3,150 oxygen cylinders (empty), 500 filled oxygen cylinders, 7 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits and 450 PPE kits.

Besides the water route, from May 5 to May 17, Indian Air Force's mighty IL-76 transport aircraft made seven sorties between India and Singapore, carrying 17 cryogenic oxygen tanks and 352 oxygen cylinders procured by IOCL, ITC group, Adani group and Delhi government.

Singapore Air Force's C-130s had also made four Sorties, carrying 492 cylinders procured by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT).

Linde Gas, SSB Cryogenic Equipment, BNF Industries, WKS Industrial Gas, AirLife and Galaxy Container Services are the main suppliers of the COVID relief material from Singapore, the High Commission said.

India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 as 4,106 more people succumbed to the disease, according to Union health ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra CM assesses damage caused by cyclone Tauktae

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday assessed the damage caused by cyclonic storm Tauktae in Mumbai and other districts in Konkan and asked officials to remain alert in view of the rainfall and gusty winds in the coastal re...

FedEx Express operated 2nd charter flight carrying critical medical aid

FedEx Express has operated a second dedicated charter flight carrying critical medical aid, including oxygen concentrators, KN95 masks and medicines, to India. FedEx Boeing 777 freighter charter flight, carrying more than 780 oxygen concent...

Cyclone Tauktae: 121 villages affected in Karnataka, eight dead

Eight people have lost their lives so far in the Cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding malnad districts of Karnataka, officials said on Monday.According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials,...

Cyclone: High-speed winds uproot trees, power poles in Thane

High-speed winds uprooted many trees and electricity poles, partially damaged two buildings besides many houses and in Thane and Palghar districts neighbouring Mumbai on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae was barrelling toward...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021