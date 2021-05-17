Left Menu

Coal India supporting hospitals through setting up oxygen plants, ventilators availability

For obvious reasons, oxygen capacity expansion has emerged as a major requirement towards boosting healthcare facilities in the fight against the pandemic, it added.The company is assisting District Hospital Simdega in Jharkhand to establish oxygen plant at a cost of Rs 99 lakh which also includes creation of ICU infrastructure.

Amid a continuous demand for medical oxygen for coronavirus patients in the country, State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has started a mission 'Praana Vayu', under which it is facilitating setting up oxygen plants and ventilators availability at hospitals and Covid care centres.

''Responding to the needs, Coal India has launched Mission 'Praana Vayu', which is about providing oxygen support in various forms right from oxygen plants to oxygen banks,'' the maharatna firm has said in a statement.

CIL said that in the once-in-a-century crisis arising out of COVID-19, the spotlight is on oxygen support. There is a surge in demand for medical oxygen as the therapeutic treatment of COVID-19 revolves around availability of this vital element, CIL said. For obvious reasons, oxygen capacity expansion has emerged as a major requirement towards boosting healthcare facilities in the fight against the pandemic, it added.

The company is assisting District Hospital Simdega in Jharkhand to establish oxygen plant at a cost of Rs 99 lakh which also includes creation of ICU infrastructure. An oxygen plant is being set up at Railway Hospital Danapur (Patna) at a cost of Rs 55 lakh. This is a tertiary care hospital catering to East Central Railway and neighbouring zones.

The company is supporting Rs 47 lakh towards ventilators for Covid facility in Kolkata Police Hospital at Bhowanipur, Kolkata. In a unique model, the company has engaged a voluntary organisation to establish oxygen banks at 10 locations of Jharkhand and Bihar at a cost of Rs 1.34 crore. In another initiative, CIL will be establishing oxygen cylinder bank with 200 cylinders in Nadia district of West Bengal through a voluntary organisation. The refilled cylinders will be free-home-delivered to needy persons.

The subsidiary companies of CIL are also contributing heavily to the oxygen cause. CIL and its constituent companies have together spent Rs 523 crore under CSR in FY2020-21, out of which 264 crore i.e. 50 per cent was spent on Covid relief measures.

CIL and subsidiaries are contemplating further augmentation of oxygen facilities in their hospitals as well as in the government hospitals in their areas of operation. These initiatives will supplement government's immediate efforts for arresting second wave of COVID-19, at the same time, contribute to the national priority of augmenting healthcare capacity building. With the Centre declaring COVID-related measures as a common CSR theme for CPSEs for the year 2021-22, CIL group is committed to channelise its CSR activities towards COVID care and relief.

