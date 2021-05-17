Left Menu

GSK Consumer Healthcare to introduce recyclable toothpaste tubes across its oral health brands

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:16 IST
British multinational GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) on Monday said it will launch fully recyclable toothpaste tubes across its ''specialist and science-based oral health brands'', including Sensodyne, Parodontax and Aquafresh.

The world's leading consumer healthcare business is partnering with two global packaging suppliers Albea and EPL Global to launch fully recyclable toothpaste tubes, said a statement.

It is anticipated that the move will see over a billion toothpaste tubes per year become recyclable by 2025 as part of its ongoing sustainability journey, it added.

GSK Consumer Healthcare VP Sustainability Sarah McDonald said: ''We have made the commitment that 100 per cent of our product packaging will be recyclable or reusable, where quality and safety permits, by 2025.'' ''This is just one part of our ongoing sustainability journey, in which we are working to address the environmental and societal barriers to everyday health,'' he added.

GSKCH's first partnership is with Albea, which is one of the world's largest tube manufacturers, which will help it to switch its toothpaste tubes from aluminium barrier laminates to the patented Greenleaf laminate.

''The switch-over will begin with Sensodyne Pronamel tubes, which will be available in fully recyclable alternatives in Europe this July,'' it said.

The second partnership is with EPL Global to produce tubes in Platina laminate.

''Both laminates have passed recycling-readiness tests set by the US-based Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and by Europe's RecyClass, meaning that the tubes will be recyclable and compatible with existing recycling processes,'' it said.

It is anticipated that the combined moves will see over a billion toothpaste tubes per year become recyclable by 2025, GSKCH added.

Earlier this year, GSKCH launched its first sustainable toothbrush 'Dr. Best' in Germany, made from sustainably cultivated bamboo, with a biodegradable handle.

