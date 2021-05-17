Zuari Agro Chemical's Goa plant impacted due to cyclone-Tauktae

Zuari Agro Chemicals on Monday said its fertiliser plant in Goa has been impacted due to Tauktae cyclone and there could be some damages.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said it is in the process of assessing the damages caused by the cyclone Tauktae.

''The fertiliser plant of the company situated at Zuarinagar, Goa was impacted on May 16, 2021, by Cyclone-Tauktae and there could be some damages...,'' it said.

In view of this, there could be a potential delay in the restart of ammonia and urea plants, it said.

The company said it will intimate the extent of damage to the stock exchanges on completion of the assessment.

