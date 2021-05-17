Left Menu

Zuari Agro Chemical's Goa plant impacted due to cyclone-Tauktae

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:27 IST
Zuari Agro Chemical's Goa plant impacted due to cyclone-Tauktae

Zuari Agro Chemicals on Monday said its fertiliser plant in Goa has been impacted due to Tauktae cyclone and there could be some damages.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said it is in the process of assessing the damages caused by the cyclone Tauktae.

''The fertiliser plant of the company situated at Zuarinagar, Goa was impacted on May 16, 2021, by Cyclone-Tauktae and there could be some damages...,'' it said.

In view of this, there could be a potential delay in the restart of ammonia and urea plants, it said.

The company said it will intimate the extent of damage to the stock exchanges on completion of the assessment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Discussions on regarding extending lockdown, no decision yet: Karnataka CM

Updating with details of CMs meeting with District officials and Ministers Bengaluru, May 17 PTI Discussions are on regarding extending the lockdown in Karnataka, but no decision has been taken yet on the matter, Chief Minister B S Yediyura...

Paid GST on oxygen concentrators, nothing clandestine about import: Matrix to HC

Matrix Cellular Services on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the oxygen concentrators seized by the police from its warehouse were imported legally after paying customs duty and GST and, therefore, the equipment hould be returned to it...

Grofers steps up sustainability efforts; aims at recycling plastic wastage

Online grocery ordering platform Grofers is exploring opportunities to get sustainability-conscious customers to start donating Rs 1-2 towards recycling plastic wastage in the packaging of food products. The company has stepped up its susta...

Leopard strays into Siliguri house, rescued

A leopard strayed into a locality on the outskirts of Siliguri in West Bengal on Monday, triggering panic among the locals, Forest Department officials said.Wildlife personnel rescued the leopard after more than an hour long operation, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021