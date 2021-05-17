Left Menu

Gems, jewellery exports surge to Rs 25,226 cr in April: GJEPC

The reason why India managed to export Rs 25,226.11 crore despite the ongoing second wave of the pandemic was unlike last time, this time there was no national lockdown imposed and in almost all our manufacturing locations, activity for export has been facilitated by the government, GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said.The key export markets have opened for economic and social activities and the industry is receiving good orders from these major export markets, he noted.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:41 IST
Gems, jewellery exports surge to Rs 25,226 cr in April: GJEPC

The demand for gem and jewellery is back in major export markets, as the overall shipments of gems and jewellery surged to Rs 25,226.11 crore year-on-year in April 2021, according to Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

The overall gems and jewellery exports stood at Rs 273.41 crore during April 2020, when India as well as the major export markets were going through lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19, GJEPC data showed.

Exports of cut and polished diamonds (CPD) in April grew to Rs 16,538.84 crore as compared to Rs 261.19 crore in April 2020.

Gold jewellery shipments surged to Rs 5,060.23 crore compared to Rs 1.55 crore a year ago.

Silver jewellery exports rose to Rs 2,240.13 crore from just Rs 5.05 crore in April 2020.

Similarly, exports of coloured gemstone in April increased to Rs 163.66 crore against Rs 4.13 crore.

“The gem and jewellery exports in April in comparison to the pre-pandemic year of April 2019 have outperformed. The reason why India managed to export Rs 25,226.11 crore despite the ongoing second wave of the pandemic was unlike last time, this time there was no national lockdown imposed and in almost all our manufacturing locations, activity for export has been facilitated by the government,'' GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said.

The key export markets have opened for economic and social activities and the industry is receiving good orders from these major export markets, he noted. ''Even the SEZs dedicated for gems and jewellery exports have been operational and are able to cater to the growing demand, especially in the US, UAE and China,” Shah added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Discussions on regarding extending lockdown, no decision yet: Karnataka CM

Updating with details of CMs meeting with District officials and Ministers Bengaluru, May 17 PTI Discussions are on regarding extending the lockdown in Karnataka, but no decision has been taken yet on the matter, Chief Minister B S Yediyura...

Paid GST on oxygen concentrators, nothing clandestine about import: Matrix to HC

Matrix Cellular Services on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the oxygen concentrators seized by the police from its warehouse were imported legally after paying customs duty and GST and, therefore, the equipment hould be returned to it...

Grofers steps up sustainability efforts; aims at recycling plastic wastage

Online grocery ordering platform Grofers is exploring opportunities to get sustainability-conscious customers to start donating Rs 1-2 towards recycling plastic wastage in the packaging of food products. The company has stepped up its susta...

Leopard strays into Siliguri house, rescued

A leopard strayed into a locality on the outskirts of Siliguri in West Bengal on Monday, triggering panic among the locals, Forest Department officials said.Wildlife personnel rescued the leopard after more than an hour long operation, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021