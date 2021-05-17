Left Menu

Major Gujarat airports shut due to cyclone Tauktae

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:47 IST
Major Gujarat airports shut due to cyclone Tauktae
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As cyclone Tauktae continued its relentless march towards the coast of Gujarat, where it is expected to make a landfall by Monday night, major airports in the state shutdown operations till Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Barring the Rajkot airport, which will remain shut for flights till May 19, other three major airports - Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara - will remain closed for both domestic and international flights till Tuesday, officials said.

The Ahmedabad airport, which suspended its operations on Monday evening, will resume flights after 5 am on Tuesday.

''The Ahmedabad airport is fully prepared for cyclone Tauktae, and as a precautionary measure our operations will remain suspended from 19:30 hrs, 17th May to 05:00 hrs, 18th May 2021,'' the airport said in a statement.

Both Vadodara and Surat airports suspended take off and landing of flights at 11 am on Monday and will resume operations at 1 pm on Tuesday, the officials said.

The Rajkot airport has announced that its operations, which came to a halt at 4 pm on Monday, will remain suspended till 11:15 hours on May 19.

As per the latest forecast of the IMD, Tauktae, which has now intensified into an ''extremely severe cyclonic storm'', is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district), around 20 km east of Union territory of Diu between 8 pm and 11 pm on Monday with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Issue of post COVID complications leading to deaths by heart attack raised in HC

The issue of post-COVID complications came up before the Delhi High Court which was informed on Monday that due to the new variant, patients are dying after recovering and discharge from hospitals and there was a need for an expert committe...

Discussions on regarding extending lockdown, no decision yet: Karnataka CM

Updating with details of CMs meeting with District officials and Ministers Bengaluru, May 17 PTI Discussions are on regarding extending the lockdown in Karnataka, but no decision has been taken yet on the matter, Chief Minister B S Yediyura...

Paid GST on oxygen concentrators, nothing clandestine about import: Matrix to HC

Matrix Cellular Services on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the oxygen concentrators seized by the police from its warehouse were imported legally after paying customs duty and GST and, therefore, the equipment hould be returned to it...

Grofers steps up sustainability efforts; aims at recycling plastic wastage

Online grocery ordering platform Grofers is exploring opportunities to get sustainability-conscious customers to start donating Rs 1-2 towards recycling plastic wastage in the packaging of food products. The company has stepped up its susta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021