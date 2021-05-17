Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 1.20 crore seized from duo in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:51 IST
Gold worth Rs 1.20 crore seized from duo in Hyderabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gold worth Rs 1.20 crore was seized from two persons who tried to smuggle it in from Dubai, said the Customs on Monday.

The two air passengers, who landed here, were booked for carrying the metal weighing 2.4 kg, a press release from the Customs said.

The passengers had concealed the yellow metal in their trouser pockets, the release said.

Further investigation is in progress, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Issue of post COVID complications leading to deaths by heart attack raised in HC

The issue of post-COVID complications came up before the Delhi High Court which was informed on Monday that due to the new variant, patients are dying after recovering and discharge from hospitals and there was a need for an expert committe...

Discussions on regarding extending lockdown, no decision yet: Karnataka CM

Updating with details of CMs meeting with District officials and Ministers Bengaluru, May 17 PTI Discussions are on regarding extending the lockdown in Karnataka, but no decision has been taken yet on the matter, Chief Minister B S Yediyura...

Paid GST on oxygen concentrators, nothing clandestine about import: Matrix to HC

Matrix Cellular Services on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the oxygen concentrators seized by the police from its warehouse were imported legally after paying customs duty and GST and, therefore, the equipment hould be returned to it...

Grofers steps up sustainability efforts; aims at recycling plastic wastage

Online grocery ordering platform Grofers is exploring opportunities to get sustainability-conscious customers to start donating Rs 1-2 towards recycling plastic wastage in the packaging of food products. The company has stepped up its susta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021