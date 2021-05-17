Left Menu

RBI remains net seller of US dollar in March; sells USD 5.699 bn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net seller of the US currency in March after it sold USD 5.699 billion in the spot market on a net basis, according to the central bank data.

While the central bank purchased USD 20.25 billion from the spot market, it sold USD 25.949 billion in March 2021, the monthly bulletin for May 2021 released by the RBI on Monday showed.

In February 2021 too, the apex bank was the net seller of the US currency after it had bought USD 23.352 billion and sold USD 24.571 billion in the spot market.

In FY2019-20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of March 2021 was USD 72.751 billion, compared to a net purchase of USD 73.201 billion in February 2021, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

Issue of post COVID complications leading to deaths by heart attack raised in HC

The issue of post-COVID complications came up before the Delhi High Court which was informed on Monday that due to the new variant, patients are dying after recovering and discharge from hospitals and there was a need for an expert committe...

Discussions on regarding extending lockdown, no decision yet: Karnataka CM

Updating with details of CMs meeting with District officials and Ministers Bengaluru, May 17 PTI Discussions are on regarding extending the lockdown in Karnataka, but no decision has been taken yet on the matter, Chief Minister B S Yediyura...

Paid GST on oxygen concentrators, nothing clandestine about import: Matrix to HC

Matrix Cellular Services on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the oxygen concentrators seized by the police from its warehouse were imported legally after paying customs duty and GST and, therefore, the equipment hould be returned to it...

Grofers steps up sustainability efforts; aims at recycling plastic wastage

Online grocery ordering platform Grofers is exploring opportunities to get sustainability-conscious customers to start donating Rs 1-2 towards recycling plastic wastage in the packaging of food products. The company has stepped up its susta...
