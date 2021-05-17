Chennai Airport handled 44.26 MT of inbound vaccines, related cargo since Jan

Left Menu

The vaccines then get further connected to nearby states and districts, the AAI said.The airport has also received 402.39 MT of in-bound medical essentials, mainly oxygen concentrators and medical equipment, till May 15 from places such as Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Kunming China, Singapore, Doha, Istanbul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and France, according to the AAI.

The Chennai Airport has handled 44.26 metric tonnes (MT) of in-bound vaccine and related cargo domestically in the last over four months, an official release said on Monday.

''From 12th January 2021 to till 15th May 2021, Chennai airport has handled 44.26 MT of inbound vaccine and related cargo domestically. The bulk of the vaccine tonnage received were Covishield vaccine shipments through Pune/Mumbai Airports and Covaxin vaccine shipment through Hyderabad Airport,'' the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in the release. Also, From May 1 to May 15, Chennai Airport has received oxygen concentrator shipments to the tune of 9.53 MT, it added An exclusive vaccine corridor was established by the logistics arm of the AAI -- AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services -- and AAI team for smooth delivery of vaccines to the consignee on arrival. The vaccines then get further connected to nearby states and districts, the AAI said.

The airport has also received 402.39 MT of in-bound medical essentials, mainly oxygen concentrators and medical equipment, till May 15 from places such as Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Kunming (China), Singapore, Doha, Istanbul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and France, according to the AAI. The airport is extending all possible support to Indian Air Force aircraft movements, carrying medical oxygen cylinders and essentials for speedy distribution across the country, it said. IAF aircraft have brought 900 oxygen cylinders from the UK and 256 oxygen cylinders from Singapore since May 1, said the release, adding that last week saw an IAF aircraft airlifting liquid oxygen tanker from Chennai Airport.

