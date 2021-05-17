Over 55 flights cancelled at Mumbai airport due to Tauktae cyclone

Left Menu

More than 55 flights, both incoming and outbound, were cancelled at the citys Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport CSMIA on Monday after the private airport operator was forced to suspend all air services at 11 am due to cyclone Tauktae.These cancellations apart, some seven incoming flights were also diverted to various airports.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 55 flights, both incoming and outbound, were cancelled at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday after the private airport operator was forced to suspend all air services at 11 am due to cyclone 'Tauktae'.

These cancellations apart, some seven incoming flights were also diverted to various airports. The CSMIA for the fourth time in the day extended the closure of operations till 10 pm after first announcing that the airport will remain closed for three hours, starting 11 am.

With the announcement of the cyclone alert, Mumbai Airport has closed all flight operations with effect from 11 am till 10 pm on May 17, the CSMIA said in a late evening statement. The airport operator said it has registered the cancellations of 34 arrivals and 22 departures, it said, adding that a few airlines have decided to cancel services to Mumbai. CSMIA, however, did not provide specific details. Mumbai airport, which is the second busiest aerodrome in the country, is reportedly handling around 250 flights in a day due to low passenger demand amid the deadly and more virulent second wave of the pandemic.

Pre-pandemic, the airport was handling close to 1,000 aircraft movements per day. The airport has also so far witnessed seven diversions, it added. Winds blew at 114 kmph in Mumbai on Monday afternoon as the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae was passing through the Mumbai coast barrelling towards Gujarat, officials said. Passengers are advised to connect with their respective airlines before leaving their homes. More updates will follow, the airport operator said.

