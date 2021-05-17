Left Menu

Over 300 tonnes of oxygen delivered for Tamil Nadu: Railway

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:34 IST
Over 300 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen has been delivered to Tamil Nadu through oxygen express trains, the Southern Railway said here on Monday.

Tamil Nadu received its fourth and fifth loaded Oxygen Express trains today and in total ''oxygen delivered for Tamil Nadu is 310.22 metric tonnes.'' The fourth (80 tonnes of LMO) and fifth (78.82 tonnes) loaded oxygen trains arrived here and at Tuticorin respectively from Odisha, the Southern Railway said in a statement, adding, two more oxygen express trains are set to arrive soon.

Tamil Nadu received its first oxygen supply through Oxygen Express train (80 tonnes) on May 14 here from Durgapur in West Bengal.

''So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 10,300 MT of LMO in more than 600 tankers to various states across the country.'' To ensure fast delivery, ''the average speed of these critical freight trains is way above 55 (kmph) in most cases over long distances.Running on high priority green corridor, with a highest sense of urgency, operational teams of various zones are working round the clock in most challenging circumstances to ensure that oxygen reaches in fastest possible timeframe,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

