Left Menu

India Inc's foreign investment jumps over two-folds to $2.51 bn in Apr'21

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:38 IST
India Inc's foreign investment jumps over two-folds to $2.51 bn in Apr'21

India Inc's foreign investment in the first month of this current fiscal jumped by more than two-times year-on-year to USD 2.51 billion, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Monday.

Indian investors had committed USD 1.21 billion worth of outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) in April 2020.

Of the total commitment of USD 2.51 billion in April this year by the Indian company owners, USD 1.75 billion was in the form of loan, USD 421.42 million as equity capital and USD 333.11 million was chipped in through issuance of guarantee, showed the RBI data on OFDI for the month of April 2021.

In March 2021, Indian firms made investment of over 1.99 billion in their overseas ventures.

Among the major investors, Tata Steel invested USD 1 billion in its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, Interglobe Enterprises Pvt Ltd invested USD 145.61 million in a joint venture based in the UK and Reliance Industrial Investments & Holdings Ltd committed USD 78.52 million in a fully owned unit in the UK.

Reliance Industries alongside Reliance Brands invested a sum of USD 91.56 million in various wholly owned subsidiaries and joint ventures based in the UK, Singapore, the UAE and the USA.

Varroc Engineering put in USD 65.5 million in a wholly owned unit in the Netherlands and Motherson Sumi Systems invested USD 41.70 million in a fully owned firm in the UAE, showed the data.

The RBI said the data is provisional and is subject to change based on the online reporting by the authorised dealer (AD) banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain calls for progress with EU on post-Brexit Northern Irish trade

Britain wants to see progress soon in talks with the European Union on solving the post-Brexit Northern Irish border riddle, with its minister in charge of ties with the bloc urging member states to meet their obligations.After the United K...

Delhi BJP MLA demands financial assistance for traders, shopkeepers

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Monday demanded that the Arvind Kejriwal government provide financial assistance to traders, shopkeepers and workers who are facing hardships due to the coronavirus lockdown.In an open letter addressed to the...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9.35 PM NATION BOM36 3RD LD CYCLONE Cyclone Tauktae Landfall process starts 6 dead in Maha Mumbai A very severe cyclonic storm with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour began making landfall on the Gujarat co...

SS Das named Indian women's team batting coach, says "NCA stint will help"

Gutsy former India opener Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed the batting coach of the Indian womens team for the tour of England and he is looking forward to use his coaching stint at NCA to guide the youngsters during the trip.Das, who has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021