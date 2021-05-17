Left Menu

Chile's peso plunged on Monday and its IPSA stock exchange took a sharp hit after the ruling center-right coalition failed to secure a critical one-third of seats in the body that will draft a new constitution, hindering its ability to check more radical proposals. With 90% of votes counted on Sunday, results showed candidates backed by President Sebastian Pinera's Chile Vamos coalition had won only a fifth of seats, while independents picked up the most votes.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:59 IST
Chile stocks, peso, bonds plunge after govt suffers defeat in constitution vote

Chile's peso plunged on Monday and its IPSA stock exchange took a sharp hit after the ruling center-right coalition failed to secure a critical one-third of seats in the body that will draft a new constitution, hindering its ability to check more radical proposals.

With 90% of votes counted on Sunday, results showed candidates backed by President Sebastian Pinera's Chile Vamos coalition had won only a fifth of seats, while independents picked up the most votes. The IPSA stock index tumbled nearly 10% before recouping some losses to trade down around 7%, its biggest daily drop since the pandemic ripped through global financial markets in March 2020.

Chile's peso weakened as much as 3.6% to touch a 1-1/2-month low before clawing back some ground to trade at 713.30 to the dollar at open. Dollar-denominated sovereign bonds suffered with some longer-dated issues dropping more than 1 cent in the dollar. The premium demanded by investors to hold Chilean debt over U.S. Treasuries widened by 5 basis points to 132 bps.

"This was a clear rejection of established political parties," said Nathalie Marshik at Stifel. "This increases uncertainty which weighs negatively on global bonds." The vote to pick 155 citizens to rewrite the constitution was borne from fierce protests that erupted over inequality and elitism in October 2019, with the current constitution widely perceived to favor big business over the rights of ordinary citizens.

"It is clear that Chileans want to make a decisive break with the Pinochet-era constitution, which is a great idea, but it is not quite clear where Chileans want to go," said Jan Dehn, head of research at asset manager Ashmore Group. "The only thing that looks likely is that Chile will have a larger welfare state. Chile can afford this."

New proposals - which could include potential changes to private land and water rights as well as employment legislation - will require two-thirds approval and without a third of the delegates, the government will struggle to block radical changes to the constitution unless it can forge new alliances. "Punishment to traditional politics, independents heterogeneity, and extreme-left edge over moderates suggest a regime of heightened uncertainty ahead," JPMorgan's Diego Pereira wrote in a note to clients.

Pinera said his government and other traditional political parties should heed the "loud and clear" message that they had not adequately responded to the needs of citizens. Chile, one of the wealthiest, most stable democracies in Latin America, will hold a general election in November.

