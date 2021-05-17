RPF constable, engineer killed as iron gate collapses at ICF

A Railway Protection Force constable and a senior section engineer were killed here on Monday when an iron gate fell on them during repair work at the Integral Coach Factory.

While the work was being done on the 'vehicle main gate' of ICF furnishing unit, the big iron gate got stuck and fell on a 51-year old engineer (works) and a constable, (aged 41), ICF sources told PTI.

Both of them were rushed to the ICF hospital and while the engineeer was declared brought dead, the constable succumbed to injuries soon after, sources added.

