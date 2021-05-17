Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty periods by two months

The country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services by 60 days owing to the current situation.

For the benefit of all its existing customers, the company has extended the duration of the services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days, the two wheeler major said in a statement.

These durations have been extended to ensure that customers are not required to visit dealerships in a rush to avail of the services, it added.

The two wheeler major resumed partial operations at its three plants at Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and Haridwar from Monday.

The company had halted operations temporarily at its six plants in India in a staggered manner for four days from April 22 to May 2, which was then extended till May 16.

