Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty periods by two months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:17 IST
Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty periods by two months

The country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services by 60 days owing to the current situation.

For the benefit of all its existing customers, the company has extended the duration of the services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days, the two wheeler major said in a statement.

These durations have been extended to ensure that customers are not required to visit dealerships in a rush to avail of the services, it added.

The two wheeler major resumed partial operations at its three plants at Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and Haridwar from Monday.

The company had halted operations temporarily at its six plants in India in a staggered manner for four days from April 22 to May 2, which was then extended till May 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justices tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers ...

Teachers in govt-run tribal schools will now teach students using next-gen tech

Teachers in government-run tribal schools will now teach students using next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence.Under a pact signed between the Tribal Affairs Ministry and tech giant Microsoft, AI curriculum will be ...

Cyclone Tauktae: 121 villages affected in Karnataka, eight dead

Eight people have lost their lives so far in the cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding Malnad districts of Karnataka, officials said on Monday.According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials,...

La Liga: Toni Kroos tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Real Madrid's final game

Real Madrid will miss the services of Toni Kroos for their must-win game against Villarreal on Saturday after the German midfielder tested positive for coronavirus. The La Liga club on Monday confirmed that Kroos has been in isolation since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021