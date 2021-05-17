Left Menu

President Joe Biden will announce Monday that the US will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks, the White House said.The doses would come from existing US production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson Johnson vaccine stocks, according White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said more details would be released in the coming days.It comes on top of the Bidens administrations prior commitment to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet authorized for use in the US, by the end of June.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:30 IST
Biden to boost world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses
President Joe Biden will announce Monday that the US will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks, the White House said.

The doses would come from existing US production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, according White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said more details would be released in the coming days.

It comes on top of the Biden's administration's prior commitment to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet authorized for use in the US, by the end of June. The AstraZeneca doses will be available to ship once they clear a safety review by the Food and Drug Administration.

Biden is also tapping COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients to lead the administration's efforts to share doses with the world. The Biden administration has yet to announce how they will be shared or which countries will receive them.

To date, the US has shared about 4.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with Canada and Mexico.

