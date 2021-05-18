Left Menu

Eastman Kodak says New York preparing insider-trading lawsuit

The New York attorney general’s office is preparing an insider-trading lawsuit against Eastman Kodak Co and its top executive, focusing on stock purchases that preceded an ill-fated deal with the Trump administration to finance a pharmaceutical venture during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company and people familiar with the matter. The emerging civil case centers on Executive Chairman Jim Continenza’s June 23, 2020, purchase of nearly 47,000 Kodak shares, Kodak said in a quarterly Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 01:56 IST
Eastman Kodak says New York preparing insider-trading lawsuit

The New York attorney general’s office is preparing an insider-trading lawsuit against Eastman Kodak Co and its top executive, focusing on stock purchases that preceded an ill-fated deal with the Trump administration to finance a pharmaceutical venture during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company and people familiar with the matter.

The emerging civil case centers on Executive Chairman Jim Continenza’s June 23, 2020, purchase of nearly 47,000 Kodak shares, Kodak said in a quarterly Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday. Continenza, the company chairman starting in September 2013 and executive chairman since February 2019, took on the additional role of CEO in July 2020. The trades occurred weeks before the Trump administration unveiled a tentative agreement to lend the company $765 million backing production of pharmaceutical components for help fighting the pandemic. Kodak’s stock experienced a roller coaster following the late-July announcement, skyrocketing more than 1,000% before falling.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The investigators are seizing on Continenza’s alleged knowledge of material nonpublic information surrounding negotiations for the government loan when he purchased Kodak shares, according to the company and people familiar with the matter.

In a statement provided to Reuters, Kodak said Continenza did not possess material nonpublic information when he purchased his shares and "did not engage in insider trading." Kodak declined to make Continenza available for comment. Kodak pointed to an investigation conducted by its outside law firm, which found Continenza’s purchases were approved by the company's general counsel. The purchases, made at a weighted average price of $2.22 per share, were in compliance with Kodak’s insider-trading policies and did not violate securities regulations or other relevant laws, the review found.

Continenza has also regularly purchased stock during internally approved time windows, which included the June 2020 trades, and has never sold his shares, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan: High-ranking PKK militant killed in Iraq operation

Turkish security forces have killed an alleged high-ranking Kurdish militant in an operation in northern Iraq, Turkeys president said Monday.Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting that the slain militant was allegedly responsible...

Canada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mine

Canada on Monday said it was very concerned by Kyrgyzstans move to impose external management on Centerra Golds Kumtor Gold Company and warned it could have far-reaching consequences on foreign investment in the country.On Sunday, Centerra ...

Tennis-'I can't control God': Venus fumes after heavy winds force time violation

A struggling Venus Williams got more than she bargained for in the form of divine intervention when heavy winds resulted in a controversial time violation in her 5-7 6-2 6-2 loss to Anna Schmiedlova at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Mo...

WHO welcomes U.S. donation of more COVID-19 vaccine doses

The head of the World Health Organization hailed news on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021