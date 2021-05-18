PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- DoorDash job postings reveal plan to launch in Germany https://on.ft.com/3fnB961 - UK government split over Australia trade deal https://on.ft.com/2S2N9C0

- UK railways braced for biggest shake-up in decades https://on.ft.com/3ylGZgG - Rolls-Royce courts investors for mini nuclear plants https://on.ft.com/3bAgRoD

Overview - Food delivery app DoorDash is preparing to launch in Germany, in what will be the US market leader's first foray into the rapidly crowded European delivery app market.

- The British government is locked in a "ferocious" internal battle over whether to sign off a trade deal with Australia after a split between the department of agriculture and the department of international trade over the terms of the agreement. - Britain's railways are braced for their biggest shake-up in a generation, with train franchises scrapped and the creation of a new supervisory body called Great British Railways to oversee the system.

- A consortium led by Rolls-Royce that is hoping to build a fleet of mini nuclear power stations across Britain is talking to investors to secure 300 million pounds ($424.53 million) in funding as it prepares to submit its design to regulators later this year. ($1 = 0.7067 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

