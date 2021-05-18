Left Menu

World Economic Forum cancels 2021 annual meeting in Singapore

Acknowledging WEF's decision to cancel the event, the Singapore trade ministry said on Monday that it "fully appreciates the challenges caused by the ongoing global pandemic, particularly for a large meeting with a broad span of international participants." The WEF's next annual meeting will instead take place in the first half of 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 07:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 07:13 IST
World Economic Forum cancels 2021 annual meeting in Singapore

The World Economic Forum has cancelled its annual meeting - the blue-ribbon event for the global elite to discuss the world's problems - due to be held in Singapore this year, the organisers said on Monday. The COVID-19 pandemic meant it was not possible to hold such a large event as planned on Aug. 17-20, they said.

"Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of vaccination roll out and the uncertainty around new variants combine to make it impossible to realise a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world at the scale which was planned," the WEF said in a statement. The event, which attracts VIPs from the worlds of politics and business, has been held since 1971.

It was shifted from the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos in December over concerns about safeguarding the health of participants. Separately, the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit, which is to take place from June 4–5, plans to go ahead with the event.

"IISS remains on track to convene the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in person in Singapore in early June," the organiser, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said in a statement. "The World Economic Forum’s decision does not affect our plans. We have a full line-up of ministers and other senior leaders from around the world planning to attend our event," said IISS.

In a statement, Singapore's defence ministry said it was "encouraged by the positive response to invitations" to the meeting. "Nevertheless, as the COVID-19 situation is fluid and continues to evolve in the run-up to the meeting, the Singapore government will continue to monitor the local and global COVID-19 situation and make the necessary adjustments."

Singapore has in recent days imposed some of the tightest restrictions since it exited a lockdown last year to combat a spike in local COVID-19 infections. Acknowledging WEF's decision to cancel the event, the Singapore trade ministry said on Monday that it "fully appreciates the challenges caused by the ongoing global pandemic, particularly for a large meeting with a broad span of international participants."

The WEF's next annual meeting will instead take place in the first half of 2022. Its location and date will be determined based on an assessment of the situation later this summer, it added in a statement. Last year nearly 3,000 participants from 130 countries came to the WEF in Davos, which bills itself as a place for global leaders to work together to shape the global, regional and industrial agenda. Speakers last year included environmental activist Greta Thunberg and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said the decision to cancel had been difficult, particularly as many people wanted to "come together not just virtually but in person, and to contribute to a more resilient, more inclusive and more sustainable world," "But ultimately the health and safety of everyone concerned is our highest priority," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone: Navy ships rescue 132 from barge; aerial search on

The Indian Navy has rescued 132 people on board a barge that went adrift in the Arabia Sea near Mumbai hours before Cyclone Tauktae made landfall on the Gujarat coast, an official said on Tuesday.The Navy on Tuesday morning deployed the P-8...

Chilean govt to lift COVID-19 quarantines in 14 communes

Santiago Chile, May 18 ANIXinhua Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris announced on Monday that COVID-19 quarantines in 14 communes in the country will be lifted after reporting improved infection indicators. The official detailed during a ...

Sandpaper Gate: Would be an interesting time when Warner writes book, says Broad

England pacer Stuart Broad has said that it would be interesting to see if David Warner decides to write a book on his career and if he includes the Sandpaper Gate episode in it once he stops playing cricket. Ever since Cameron Bancroft rev...

Cricket-Hussey returns to Australia after recovering from COVID-19

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey returned to Australia on Monday after recovering from COVID-19, the Indian Premier League IPL team said. Chennai Chief Executive Kasi Viswanathan told PTI news agency that Hussey, who had been t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021