BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways April Passenger Load Factor At 24.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd: * APRIL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR INCREASED BY 2.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 24.2%

* ANNOUNCES CARRIED A TOTAL OF 22,404 PASSENGERS LAST MONTH, AN INCREASE OF 63.2% COMPARED TO APRIL 2020 * APRIL CARRIED 73,113 TONNES OF CARGO AND MAIL, A DECREASE OF 13.6%

* APRIL CAPACITY INCREASED BY 18.9% * IN APRIL, PASSENGER DEMAND WAS STILL VERY WEAK

* SEES MORE DEMAND TOWARDS END OF APRIL FOR TRAFFIC FROM CHINESE MAINLAND UNDER HK EXPANDED RETURN2HK SCHEME * STILL NOT SEEING SIGNS OF IMMEDIATE MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL PASSENGER DEMAND

* "DISAPPOINTED WITH POSTPONEMENT OF HONG KONG-SINGAPORE AIR TRAVEL BUBBLE FLIGHTS" * MORE THAN 80% OF PILOTS AND OVER 40% OF CABIN CREW IN HK HAVE EITHER BOOKED OR RECEIVED THEIR VACCINATION

* EXPECT MAY CARGO SCHEDULE TO GRADUALLY RECOVER AS MORE CREW ARE FULLY VACCINATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

